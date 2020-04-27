JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County Public Library Director Patty Stringfellow was a guest speaker for the second round table discussion hosted by the Jasper County Economic Development Organization (JCEDO) and the Jasper Newton Foundation on Friday. This was the second of what is expected to be a weekly event during the national health emergency. There were 32 participants in the virtual Zoom meeting.
Stringfellow said the library employees are working virtually and remotely and although the library buildings are closed, there are a number of services available online for patrons to use including resources to help children understand the COVID-19 crisis. There are also virtual projects and activities for children and more e-content is available.
The library, with branches in Rensselaer, DeMotte and Wheatfield, is promoting its e-services to the public. A digital library card is available for the general public to use for Overdrive content, including e-books, magazines and other resources. Overdrive was initially set up for use by school students and teachers, and is now open to everyone.
The library is also keeping files on the pandemic and how it affects the county for historical purposes.
In the meantime, the library board is looking at ideas for the reopening of the buildings with new practices for service. “We have to work together,” she said. Plans are for phasing in the reopening process, which may begin with curbside assistance while continuing to offer all the online services as well. Library employees will wear face masks and plexiglass will be added at the checkout counter for their safety and the public’s. The plan also includes staggered staffing with less face to face encounters and social distancing.
“We are paying attention to the governor’s briefings everyday,” she said.
“We are concerned about the number of people applying for unemployment and looking at how we can help with that,” Stringfellow said. All of the buildings have free wifi available around the outside of the libraries where people can sit in the parking lot and use the Internet.
She said they are still sorting out their secondary list of curbside services they might offer as well as what their outreach services will look like, including delivery service to shut-ins and how they can safely do that.
“There’s a lot to think about,” she said.
Jasper Newton Foundation Executive Director Brienne Hooker said each county has a $50,000 emergency fund that is being used for local backpack programs, which sends food home to children living in low income families. Rotary clubs have been activated and are working on dispersing the funds for that essential program and others in their communities. Also, the DeMotte/KV Rotary Club is partnering with Tysen’s Family Foods to help collect food and monetary donations for the food pantries. Local businesses are contributing to help fill food truck orders to supplement the food pantries. She said they want to make sure the pantries have everything they need to assist the communities.
The foundation was able to borrow old iPads to distribute to Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village and Alterna Care at Franciscan Health Rensselaer so the residents of those facilities can chat face to face with their families using the iPads.
Hooker also said the foundation administers 75 scholarship funds and they are working on how to honor the high school senior recipients of the scholarships. “We want to do something for these kids to honor the students,” she said.
May 5 has been designated as “Giving Tuesday,” usually something done in November around Thanksgiving time. People can use the foundation’s website to donate to COVID related responses and help the communities in the two counties.
She said the foundation is also interested in partnering with United Way in assisting local businesses as well, including the hospitality and industry businesses. “We want to help the people caught in the gap,” she said.
She said they are encouraging people to buy gift cards from local businesses as well to help them out.
Jasper County Councilman Gerritt DeVries said, “It is encouraging to see how well Jasper County works together.”
Judy Earnshaw of Phil’s Friends, which distributes care packages to cancer patients undergoing treatment, said, “Cancer doesn’t slow down through this.” The care packages always include a hand colored card of encouragement, which always has an inspirational Bible verse, is a good way for people at home to continue to help out. The cards can be downloaded from the Phil’s friends website, www.philsfriends.org, for coloring. She said this is something seniors enjoy doing. Her contact information is judye@philsfriends.org or 219-869-3152.
To learn more about the discussions and how to join in, contact info@jaspercounty.in.com for information. The round table session has been recorded.