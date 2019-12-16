DeMotte Elementary School
Mrs. Stokes Class
Dear Santa, My name is Ethan Ball do you really have a flying sley?I want a DS for christmas. Are elves real? I want a PJ Mask too. from Ethan.
Dear Santa, Maree crisis I bi good this yer I ill be way beater be good . Plees give me L.O.L. for Kris mis and mor plea ad tha you. I wot a q goll stuff plea and them you. Amelia.
Dear Santa, how are you coin in the North Pole. How is Mrs.Clauz? want a hover bord and one ore thing a feet ball glovs colors blue and yellow. Love Abe.
Dear Santa, Hi Santa I was winding how are you doing ho is Mrs.Claus doing. I would like a putho dog for christmas ad a babby unicorn for Christmas. Have a wonderful Christmas. Love Lily F.
Dear Santa, How are you doing? Reindeer how are you.How is Mrs Claus doing good. I want for christmas is 2 baseball.2 stuff reindeer. Love Aaron.
Dear Santa, I want to see your deers tuts christmas. I want a four wheeler, Thank you Love Mario.
Dear Santa, How are yer raindere doing. Here i what I want Go pro, pac-man, raindere,poppy, Dino, Ryan, FGTV, car, TV Love Trevor.
Dear Santa, I hav bin gud theis yeer ok. I wont a skate bord, I wont a lamp, I won’t a desk, I won’t, papt, I wont wood, I won’t alamr. Love Mason.
Dear Santa, You are specially good at delivering presents. Santa. Well at night have a good chistmas. Please cam have a bell? your elf moved and left his hat. He’s good your reindeer are good. I love you! Love Tucker.
Dear Santa, Hi Santa I like your preset pleas and thank you. ant a Nintendo Switch for christmas. Love Gabe.
Dear Santa, I will be gud two.Buy apple iip gloss, lip dazzle glam Christmas. Love Elizabeth.
Dear Santa, Hp are you doing? I want a pet Bunny? I want a PS4. I want to stuffed animals, Thank you Santa Have a good day. Love Bennett.
Dear Santa, How are you doing? I want a twisty pet and a Wach and a toy radar and a new iPod. and a Frozin wach. Marey Christmas to you Love Valerie
Dear Santa, Do you agrees you randerr are the best. I like wen your elvs come to are hose. do you like pink? You will slip in the ice. I wood like a soft cat. Marry Christmas Love Lily.
Dear Santa, I hoap you feel good. I happy you have a good Christmas! I hop your randoeay are feel nice. I wat a pokemon cares. Love Isaiah.
Dear Santa, I like you so much do you like cookies like me? I have ben good this freer. Thank you for presents North pole Luve Macy.
Dear Santa, How is Mrs Clos? I hope you can mac it tis year. Can you pleas get me a plscic sord? A boo game of marol. and a satu hat louv Aidian.
Dear Santa, I luve too so much Kus you are the best. How are the deer? Cam u git me a Dek uv pokemon cards. Luve Zayden.
Dear Santa, I war a amarcin gral dol do you randeer fly? Are you real. I war a brbes. Love Lila.
Mrs. Marich Class
Dear Santa, I go to Demotte Elementary school. I am 7 years old I am nice, Did my best friends elf tell you that I am nice. because I wrote a note I filly war a vanety. and scrunches that is a blue senseraly. Paisley Mackey.
Dear Santa, I’m six and haf. I go to Demotte Elmetre school rele were wunto pisin to git good grds so, I git betr at math cus I am gaijv bad at it. Levi Murray
Dear Santa, I willey want a RS car & Jiyit qeecu hoowe & bike and 10 Jeen bars & red. I am 6 yers old and I want arme set & sloo. Alex O’Neil
Dear Santa, I am 6 years old I teach its grandest Demotte Elemetentary. I am usually pretty good .Sometimes I get frustrated. Logan Rendant
Dear Santa, my name is Cameron Richardson I am 7. I am best kid I war to I want to me with momma. Love Cameron Richardson.
Dear Santa, Hi Sanea, I am 7 years old. I am in first grad my faverint year is December. I love December it is the best. Love Anya.
Dear Santa, I go to beMotte Elementary. I want have a pet snake a non venamis snake and a nowpe & bolmastiv. and for my moms so she can be a motors so she can take us on a rod. Stella Sark
Dear Santa, I am a reply good helper. If I am on the nice list can I have 10 puppies for school and home. When it’s Christmas can you come to my bedroom. Mason Smit
Dear Santa, I hav bin gud this year. I want a fon for crismic. I am 7 years old. and I won’t to skatport and a 1000 skrunsney 7 marelvs. I won’t a brothr far crisimic I want a baby pens. Fare crismis. I love you Santa. Jesela Tomasewski
Dear Santa, A dinsrtory, and a rel trkeey, and a intend switch and a mr weey for christmas. Trevor Bane
Dear Santa, I am 7 years old. I am in 1st grade. My favorite year is December. My favorite ting to do in December is bild a snowman. Claire
Dear Santa, I am 7 years old. I go to 1st grade class. My famly is nice to me.My frieda are Levi and Logan. Levi some times kind. Owen Brosch
Dear Santa, my name is Eluyjah Fontaine I am 7 years old I am in 1st grade at Demotte Elemantary I am rally pretty good sometimes so times I get wild. Elyjah Fontaine
Dear Santa, I am 6 years old Iearn from Demotte Elementary school. want to spend time with my dad and my mom to play videos Love Caleb Hatch.
Dear Santa, My name is Jameson. Can you bren a blue bir to me I ges two of ZZBZlue Blrs for me and my buther a blue bir. and to get my papa to stop saying I bopt his again. Love Jameson.
Dear Santa, can you plze can you git me some done toys. Mom and dad to buy too peedhu I want to get Dirutserg llke my sister Sana and miss cloz I am g. Love Ariah Lacefield.
Dear Santa, I am 7 years old. I go to the Demotte Elementary school. I am usually good. Have you be in good. I hope you ca write me a note. Kayla Lopez-Roble
Dear Santa, I have been good. I hope you have a harry chrmas. I am 6/7 I hope you get my dog rio. 7 choole toys. I war s caera a rainbow slime it.ad a unicorn Pjama. I love chrism as day 100! I go to Demotte Elemetary school.also I hoe you have a grate day!
Olivia Lucena
Mrs. Phillips Class
Dear Santa, I like chrismas. Chrimas is the time to get pre sis even Santa! Red and Green are the chrimas colors. I woot a big bubble bubble fro chrimas. and I owl a phon for chrimas too. Chrimas is the best your ever am I on the nigh wist pleas can I get it. Love Keagen Beedle.
Dear Santa, Have I bine good? Can I have a hoover board! am I on the good list can I have ninetendo Swich light. Love Leo
Dear Santa, I would like to now if I am on the good or naughty list. Pleez bring me all the fortnte games plea bring me all the mine craft games, pleez bring my bubba to a too box he would like it orange pleez bring me a art kit. love ty.
Dear Santa, please tell me how good was I this year. Iam hopping to see you this year. I won’t a l.o.l doll bring m dad a toy yoyo. bring my mom a make up kit. Love Brandi.
Dear Santa, How good was I this year. But If I was good I would want an o.m.g. doll. If you don’t now what that is it’s a big big sister l.o.l. doll.If I got coal I wold have fun covering it with snow. Love Olivia.
Dear Santa, I was realy good this year. And I was hoping that yu could bring mea cotton candy maker. And I was also hoping that you could bring me a skateboard. Ad some roller skates.And I was hoping for a l.o.l doll. and some americans girl doll stuff. and doe polly pockets ad i was hoping for a doctors it. from your friend Eliana
Dear Santa, This is what I want for Christmas. I want a nintendo. and I war a plastashen. and a bablad. and santa I will give you cooers. and my dad wants a pantebsalgun loves xavier.
Dear Santa, I wood like a barbie house, I wood like lol dolls. Can I have a toy car. Can I have some high heels. I wood like a dress. I wool like some jewelry. I wood like a horse. Your friends Shelby.
Dear Santa, Can I please have a new polly pocket and my mom sum high heels. I went sum jewelry I went a horse I will give rudolp a carrot. Iove Santa Amelia Harris
Dear Santa, I want for Christmas.I want a poll pocket and. I want a edible eye shadow and I war a lego house for my brother and I want a nintedo switch for my brother and I war a ring for my mom and I ant a choky toy for my dog and i want some jeans for my dad. Love Sophie Kroerzer.
Dear Santa, I been good my name is Sophie Lee am I on the good list I hope I am if I am not I will be sade. Can o nine sum presets for mi family. Your friend Sophie Lee.
Dear Santa, My name is Isaac I want marie party eight for my wii. I also want rayn world bubble pow and charuzasrd ameba and star wars lego set and markers. Love Isaac.
Dear Santa, Can I please have a desk, ps4, computer tsunami toys. I have bee really good and a new tablet. I want my cousins to get a holiday barbie 2019 Love Jake Robertson
Dear Santa, Please can I have a barbie house and polly pockets ad lol doll and I want some make up and I want something for my dad I want hunting stuff for my dad. and I want some jewel for my mom Love Stephanie.
Dear Santa, been good this year. I love you Santa, Please bring me baby yoda and a lightsaber. VR googles a force toy. Love Jaxson.
Dear Santa, I wot a remote control fur eel poe an thac you and chraktube plees and thank you. Tyler Tompson
Dear Santa, My name is Abel I war a train from China, hooverboard., please bring me ninetendo switch. Your Friend Abel.
Dear Santa, I iota transformer power ranger and hoover board your friend Luke.
Dear Santa, I wont a game for my fame that me ad my fame ca play with me. am I on the nice list? I won’t a phone. Your friend Hunter.
Mrs. Conner’s Class
Dear Santa,
Thace you for giving us pens. I uprash it and wut is your fafit coky. And I rily like win you giv me pens. And mare crmis HoHoHo! Wat is your randers names. Brns are chrpin randes are fliing. I like win stocings are up. And I like win you kum Little elf.
Georgia
Dear Santa,
I hup your beru magit to haru sab pes gltmen the lol hasu.
Ellie
Dear Santa,
Ade the elfs Brads an 2 spsds I wud an a I name my elf pyeg arel and ate wed I go to plgohiain go sec if not cecet gs can we plae oue and tal his in my grap’s dawar gra and is tale
Sophia
Dear Santa,
I wish you an state home to I wut (unable to decipher) nutten 10 liscab
I wut toistr Chn wlt two brboe ‘s ar’s and wut time pops.
Maddison
Dear Santa,
Thack you for chavling all nite to give us presis. This is wut I wut for crismis. A huvrbord, a rele cucing set, a cofr for my litl tepe and a shufl for the snowe.
Emma Gartshore
Dear Santa,
I rely want a at and a bptbpe house I want a little stoking and a little reeth and a tigly tinny and a amarki girl doll that maches my haer and candy cans and gum and a little crismis tree with oramins and a little star and I want a wite bord for home.
Nord
Dear Santa,
I hope that you get to see yior family mery ami. What kin uu koocepts? I bercine
Josh
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving us toys. I hope you have a good Christmas. Thank you for doing the hard work.
Garret K.
Dear Santa
Fak you for breneg us toys! May you ples breneg my box is u if nufin in sid the box. Fac you.
Name starts with a “C”
Dear Santa,
Thank you for traveling all around the world to give prezins. Can you plesse send me a note under my bedroom door? Have I ben going good? Can I have a eraiser. You are so nise to people! I like you a lot!!! I will pout coukies and milk for you. Arrit for your raindeer. Is their enny thig exra you want from me? Am I a kind purson?
Carter
Dear Santa,
Thank you for your kindniss to all the children and rideing in the snow. Wat dose your home look like? What is your favrat cookee?
Zac
Dear Santa,
Wat is your favorite candy. Wat is your elfs favorite candy. I hope you hav a good crismis.
Cooper
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving us presents. Thank you for spending time in yore slihey. Thank you for doing your hard work.
Alan
Dear Santa,
Thack you fou all that you do! What kind of cookie do you like? Do you have eney siblings? What your mom’s name? Thack you!
Avery
Dear Santa,
Thack you so so much for your efs and you macking toys for us You are the Best I hav evr et in the wrld I have one ckweshtin wut is your faret coke
Do you hav frens or pets
But that dusent matr we Are thackfl to have you her and your efs her hop you have a grat ckrismes!
Anicka
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all the work you done. Thank you for the prentents. This year I will like desedins Z. What do you do in the summer? Thank you for the robot spider. What time do you go to bed? How do you do it in a night? This year I will like pokemon. How do you know my name? How can your raindeer can fly?
Brenna
Room 17 Ms. Hanaway
Dear Santa,
This is what I what for Christmas. A baby doll. Clothes for my baby brother. I want a dry erase board and jewelry. I wan ta ball too.
I love you. Jimena
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a nrfguns that is a rocket launcher from fnartnit. I been good this year but I was pushing my sistr this year and I am sorry.
Love,
Kyle
Dear Santa,
Can you please bring a unicorns. I help my mama get the groceries.
Love,
Calli
Dear Santa,
Can you pleas give me a RC car?
Love,
Salvador
Dear Santa,
Can you please get me a bionicle named lord of the skull spiders? Because I am nice to my little brother, Shane.
Love,
Nolan
Dear Santa,
Can you get me heels plese Santa, because I ben good.
Love,
Gianna
Dear Santa,
Can you plese give me Juno my baby elahtet because one time my mom’s foot poped and I helped her walk.
Love,
Abigail Hicks
12-9-19
Dear Santa,
Can you please bring me a camera drone because I help my granpu.
Love,
Bryce
Dear Santa,
I want a Osmo Little Genius Starter kit, a telescope that can hold a tablet and a smartphone and Elite Nerf Gun Please?
Love,
Peyton
Dear Santa,
Can I have a PS4 basketball game and I been very good
Love,
Adrian Vargas
Dear Santa,
Can you pleas bring me galastick gel candis? I have ernd this by helping my Dad and my Mom My sister my brother and my howle family.
Love,
Ellie
Dear Santa,
I want a MegaGrav diggr, a Green mountain bike, and a krane. I helped my stistrs clean there room.
Love,
Ben
Dear Santa,
Please can you get me a boy lol boll. I was sooper good Because I help my mom do the dishis. Merr Christmas!
Love,
Emersyn
Dear Santa,
Can you please get me a RC/car because I helpt my sister in the liveing room.
Love,
Adrian Morales Orellana
Dear Santa,
Can you Please give me a Star-Wars legos, a tramplen, and a Rc car. Because I help my mom cleaning the room. And I been nice.
Love,
Giovanny
Dear Santa,
Please give me a LOL big house I help my mom in the room.
Love,
Elvira
Dear Santa,
Can you please give me a LOL house. I’m so excited for Christmas! I help my brother. I love you Santa.
Happy Christmas!
Yay!
Love, Aileen
Dear Santa,
Can I Please have a huvrerbord so I don’t have to use my legs?
Love,
Miles
Dear Santa,
Can you bring me a barbie? And I want frozen please. I will be a good girl.
Love,
Alanda
Dear Santa,
Will you bring me an elf on the shelf? I have been a good boy I clean toys up.
Love Freddy
Rm. 14 Mrs. Vorst
Dear Santa,
Im doing good in Scoolhe this yaer. I want to meet Santa
Love Jenna
Dear Santa,
I want pokemn rangrs.
Noah
Dear Santa,
My name is Bella. I know your name your name is Santa. I wish I can have a big L.O.L. Doll. I hop you come back. You are the best. I love you. I hop I am on the good list.
Love Bella
Dear Santa,
I am wuduring what Sparckol is telling you evary nite is she teling you I am being good or nodey is Grasno good or deing nodey.
Love,
Emma
Dear Santa,
I hop to be and rare rater and a tuhwarta a wab ok taro
Chris
Dear Santa,
I wunt a toy kijin for crismis and a letool skobr. I want a for LoL kit. I can I pleez can I have a car? Can I have a toy Kat?
Liam
Dear Santa,
I have been cibu good What is your rander name are. Is one of them name is Mix and I want presits is LOLs plzes Santa can I.
Love Sadie
Dear Santa,
My name is Brooklyn and I have been as good as I can. I reelee want a Lol. Can I plees have a borbee and a borbee dreem home
Love Brooklyn
Dear Santa,
It would be neat if I Had a stormtruper costume and masks and gun. Your the best of all Sant Claus
Love Lucas
Dear Santa,
I bend triinge my best to be good. Santa pese brege me a tor truc. Can you gev me a ef next
Daniel
Dear Santa,
I wus vere good this good. I wut a I want a nescreni I ples I can elf shlf. I can ples hav have a pups. brpic. noshos nics. I can hav a car. Pla kich
Miguel
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I want a robot cat toy. Is it cold in the nor pull? I think rodof is cute. Have a nice day
Love Rosalie
Dear Santa,
My name is Douglas Stone. And I tride to do my best. And can I pleas have 30 rare pokomone cards for Crismis and can I have a iphone. How are the elfs.
Love Douglas
Dear Santa,
I think I have been good. This year. So I want a Rare Pokemon card for Christmas please. This is cool toy roodolf raindeer.
Love Landon
Dear Santa,
I hope I been good this year. I want a koseedosee and I want a lieinteter. Hope I get a barby plan. And I want a markin girl doll it can dres up. Please please relly give me a baby it looks like a reel baby. And please give me a baby it can eat plado food. And give me a toy bee and klos.
Love Brielle
Dear Santa,
My name is Lana all I rily whant for Chrismas is for Lende, Ari, me and Bree and my Mom and Dad and the rest of my family to be with me! Me and my family bin rily good. And me and Ari whant a rainboaw doll but not a unucorn. Poopsie a Doll Girl poopsie pleeeeees Santa Lendie whant’s sum slim pleeees.
Love Lana
Dear Santa,
What are your raneDeers. I want a iPholn 7 and 10000 dollrs. I want a toy Kitchin.
Love
Alyssa
Dear Santa,
My name is Ella. I mite want to tell you something. Is it hrd giving prezens to everey one but you do ot give up. Can you give me a jojobow and a rielife husckie and the now movie Elsa dress and a Anna dress and evry dress you make.
Love Ella
Dear Santa,
I wot to wob wot a grsr robo fr. I wot a subwer.
Luve Sylas
Dear Santa,
My name is Nick and I think I have been good this year. I want a Lego set. And I want my teeth.
Love Nick
Wheatfield Elementary School
Wheeler’s letters
Dear Santa,
I hoop yuo had a ver god christmas I cann’t wate for me elf to come and I deen a very god boy today. I yut a Jumanji lagoe set and A toy HotYells Chrack and 1 mor thing I yet a moreeooe viteoa game.
Love, Brady
Dear Santa,
I was a good boy can I have some gamse and torese plese. Can I have lagele Jasik Weld folngcegum. All uv the dinosores torese and game and my mom and dad have a good christmas.
Love, Kayden
Dear Santa,
For Christmas can I please have a play wrap and a breetend cast. Santa, for Crismis can I pleas have a new Ipod and a babydol and LOL doll.
Love Liliana
Dear Santa,
I wood luv a dog and a timdo sich.
Lov Chloe
Dear Santa,
I won a jumanji levo four pucmos and foun.
From Tucker
Dear Santa,
I been a veay veay veay good this year I want some lip glos and a ipod and I want some raibbow candy cans and I will liev some cooickes and karits for your ranedeer and milk. Merry Christmas!
Love Stella
Dear Santa,
Please can I have a ipoed I have been very good adn can I have a Barbie. I what a ranboe yuncorn plees can I have a crown plees plees plees.
Love Breanna
Dear Santa,
I was a very good gor todaye. Can i please hav alesku and cpudre and a fone.
Love Lilly
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this past year and can I have some toyes. First I won’t a LOL. Nexst I won’t a play camera. After that I won’t a Ipod. I will leev you some kukees and melk if my dog dusint eat it. By santa
Love Hayley
Dear Santa,
Please leave me a ipad and a barbie to please and pokemon cerds please and won mor fing a tooye cat.
Love Lexus
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a big big big Barbie house. I believe you bo yuo like melk? Well I like melc too. But can i please please please can i have lols and can I have a lol pet.
Love Aubrianna
Dear Santa,
Please could i have a toy lols pets and a trampolin tablit and clos.
Love Quiynn
Dear Santa,
Please give me a nerf gun and a roblox shirt.
Love Calvin
Dear Santa,
I have been so so so so good this past year. Can i have the lego Batman game 2 and 3.
Love Seth C.
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this christmas. I wont 4 things please. I wont a nNerf and bablads and pokemon crds and A pokemon Stuff animls.
From Lucas
Dear Santa,
I have been very very very good this year. I want a bike for Christmas. I will leave you some cookies and milk.
Love Zachary
Mrs. Hamstra’s Class
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you doing. I would like a xbox 1. I have a LOT more things for x-mas. I would like to know how your cookies are tasteing. I really want a xbox 1 please. Please I can’t wait until Crismas!!! And Santa night, also gift time! And more army men, a different type. If you don’t think that I deserve a xbox 1 then you were wrong. Because I have helped Mom clean the dishes. And I help Dad water the grapes, blueberries, and rassberries. And a lot more stuff. I love my bro and my mom, dad and sister. The end!
Love, Briggs Pszonka
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I hope I get a baby boll, I hope I get a lol boll, and I hope I get a stufed animal rander. I have been very good clenning my room.
Love, Myla Justice
Dear Santa, How are you? How are the radeer? Can I have a power rajers, mezyer, and Oiochus. I have been good this yer!
Love, Carson Nannenga
Dear Santa,
How r you today have you been eating our cookies? How are youer randerus? Can I ples have some preses and my cusen wus a fier truck.
Love, Braelyn Cooper
Dear Santa,
Santa how are you doing today are you good? I picked up sum ones crans. Can I pleas have a new shirt, a soft blanket, I want a new ressler.
Love, Isaac Slaughter
Dear Santa,
Is Mrs. Clos coking good thod for you? Are you ryl? I hop for christmas I get a new kitin for christmas? I have been nis to my sistr Jazlynn.
Love, Jaylynn Parkinson
Dear Santa,
Hi is Mrs. Claus macking very mush chocklet cookies? I wont a intendo swich I wont it because I am good! Have a good christmas.
Love, Emmersyn McKown
Dear Santa,
How are you doing have you ben eating cookies. Can I have a new games for Christmas? Can I have a new bike, for Christmas plez, can I have a basball, I put my cloz away cud you writ back to me plez.
Love, Trevor Mital
Dear Santa,
How are you doing, good cookis, I been good, kid at home. I rile want a camepew.
Love, Lily Northcutt
Dear Santa,
Santa do you thanck that you are go to get los of cookies on Christmas yes or no? I have ben good I have ben chriying to help my sistrs and bruthr. I hope you are save.
Love, Mallory Peterson
Dear Santa,
How are you doing. I wish I got a scate boord, and a pet cat, and a noow remote for crismis. I have bin rillee good at school. Can I plees have a tooy robote. I wunt a huvr boord and a slaye I love crismis.
Love, Abel Weathers
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa how are you. How have you been. Please ansl to me Santa. I can not pipdr my list my mom will sind my list. But I would like money. I have been good cus I have helps my mom and dad.
Love Clayton Harris
Dear Santa,
Have you been eating cookies? Miss Cos been cook good mels. Can I plese have a power raner. I have been good. When mom is not home I clen the hose. Thats how I have been good.
Love, Logan Jonhson
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa. I hope you macking a lot of gifts for children. Ples git me a teld swish because I been reree good. I tuck the gobig out.
Love, Sam Cooper
Dear Santa,
How are doing? I am good I help my mom whith trash. A deer, pouraoger, a car.
Love, Scott Hodges
Dear Santa,
How are you doing today? I have been very good this year. I take out the garbage four my gramaama and my grampaad. I want a intendo swich, and a tablet.
Love, Emily Thomas
Dear Santa,
Hey Santa how are you doing. Are you wating cookies? So Santa am I bad or good. On Donner, Dasher, Prancer, Dancer, Roodoff, Blitsin, Comit. I have done the garbage, feed the cheep, cats. I want gifts please.
Love, Nolan Hanewich
Ms. Phillips’s Class
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I want a Notendo Swich. Who many randeer do you have.
Love, Devin Gray
Dear Santa,
I am soopr good. I want a ipod. How many toys do you make in a day?
Love, Evan Rushmore
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Can I have ten thosen dolrs? Can it be rell for Christmas? How do yu mack your rander fliy? Wiy do you live in the north poll? Can you send me the elf on the shelf?
From, Nevaeh Stamper
Dear Santa,
I have been very very very good. I what sum nals and sum hamr and wood. Is my elf comin for Christmas?
Sincerely, Eli Wireman
Dear Santa,
I have been very good. I want for Christmas is a dolls with hats and dogs. What are you doing Santa at North Pole?
Sincerely, Natalyahna De La Paz Marino
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a ipod for Christmas. How many reindeer do you have?
Love, Brantley Albin
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I want a ginerig is a pet. How do you have a randeer?
Sincerely, Olivia Anderson
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I wunt a fon and sum babey and clos and diprsand baby shoos and babey strolrs and babeys diprs. How is rodof doing? I havit hav a elf at all I wut a elf plays Santa.
From, Kasey O’Brien
Dear Santa,
I have been good in school. I want an iPhone 11 for Christmas and a chrombook. How much elfs do you have?
Love, Hunter Krueger
Dear Santa,
I has been very good this year. I want for Christmas a dog. How can you make machic for your reindeers.
Sincerely, Avery Herma
Dear Santa,
I have been good at my school. I lick amerikin doll. How are your reindeer?
Love, Cardella Rodgers
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I want a big tedibir. How do your elfs mack toys?
Love, Parker Vickery
Dear Santa,
I have been vary good this year. I want gum. 100090 peesis of gum. Santa wut dus the north pole loc like? Wut do your randers do?
Love, Fara Cool
Dear Santa,
I dot know if I was bad. I want a ntendo slichs for krismis. Wi do you liv in the north pel the e is silinte.
From, Aiden Hiester
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I want a now bike pleas. How do you make toys? Thank you for all of the gifts that you gave me.
Love, Alexis Williams
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I want a iphon. I want babe bld r babe ckrib babe bod ol I want babe. I want I want clos I want babe clos I want a elf I want babe stuf efin a babe I want babe clos i want a lol spisb you four the gifs
Love, Toni Hansen
Mrs. Hazlett’s Class
Dear Santa,
How are you? Are you exsided for Chrisms? I wold like a LOL dimpes, Hot wells, puppy, cars, Playdoe, lagos, tabblet, slime, Stay Safe
Love, Olyvia Sickbert
Dear Santa,
Do you like cookies and milk? I like you Santa. I want a Max the dog toy. Thank you.
Love, Colten Mounts
Dear Santa,
Do you fet elf? How can you dliver in one nit? Can you las x your majeck? Can you bliver that?
Love, Skyler Lagacy
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want a baby kitten.
Love, Russell Mersch
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want a wii qams, ex Box qams, a taskan, kiken, pupey, cloz, cande, Fish, elF,
Luve, Caleb Wilder
Dear Santa,
How are you. I love Santa and christmas! I want a lol, and a pet puppy, and a brbee, and a mrackin brbee, and a EDs, and ten games, twenty buys, a pusls, pladoe. I hope you stae saf!
Nevaeh Thomas
Dear Santa,
How are you? How is Mrs. Clas? Can I have lots and lots of Lego. sets? A pet dog? Hex bug bild your own battell bots. How is rootoff. And my two frunt teeth. I’m leaving cooki for you with milk.
Love, Jax Borgia
Dear Santa,
How are you? How is Mrs cloS? Are you feeding the elfs? Are you feeding rudeeres? How do you mack the toys? How is the noretupll? I wunt close? I wunt Shows? I wunt kitin? I wunt ququys? I wunt Books? I wunt a lamp? I wunt ware bod? I wunt mackup? I wunt play dow? I wunt Blackit? I wunt Bros? I wunt u fon?
Love, Gabby Silva
Dear Santa,
How are you get in me Hos? I wot a dog. I wot a wach I wot a bot I wot a fon I wot a fren Are you hap for chmes
Love, Isac Almanza
Dear Santa,
How is miss cloz? How are you? Are you ready for chrismas? How is rudoff I like you. I hope you get good luck. I hope you stay safe. I’m leaving cookies for you. I Love you.
Love, Liam Ekdahl
Dear Santa,
How are you? I would like some fack nails and glue, and a new hover bord, and a baby alive dol, and baby alive dol food, baby bed, wips please and a amarucken girl dol ckamper, and a amarucken bed, and candy
Love, Layna Gear
Dear Santa,
How are you? How is miss is clos? Plees can I have ten lols, one lol home and one xbox. Can you have ten books, ten play doe ctanrs, one DS and twunee gams and ten dols I love you
Love, Addison Hansen
Dear Santa,
Is rodooff rede? I wut a bol, anb I wunt a Lwo ch. And a dipse and a tablt I love you Santa
Love, Izlabella Rodriguez
Dear Santa,
Hoow are you? Is misis clos ocay? I luve you? A havbrd can I hav xoxox toos can I hoov a hu brd can I a bdcing cosum can I hav a noow stocking I wot to see you I will git you sum cuces
Love, Dorrie Poole
Mrs. Guisinger’s Class
Dear Santa,
You are nise. You bering the best presits ever. We love you. This year, I would like a lol doll. I would like a berbey doll. How do you eet all of thos cookees in won nite. How do you caree all of thos presits in won big bag?
Love, Jorie Kaluf
Dear Santa,
You are a good man. You are nies. You are joyfll. Crimis is my favrit holaday. This year, I would like Amarakin grell doll stuf, baby dolls, and har dore stuf. How do you git all of the prezints so fast?
Love, Ashley Crowley
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my prensiss! I like your elfs. This year, I would like a wotch, stitck hors, crafs, and lagoe satse. How do your randere flie?
Love, Annabelle Duttlinger
Dear Santa,
You are nice. You are strong. I like your rinder. This year, I would like a catin candey mushin, slime. How can you care all the peszit? How can you fliy with the rindey?
Love, Lian Lian Terborg
Dear Santa,
You are a good man. You are nasum. I like your elf. This year, I would like magic tree hosue, markers, dominos, giznmore woch, hotwhels, pen notebook, waterbotle, shoos, and cranis. What is your favrite color? What is your favrite food?
Love, Ryan Goss
Dear Santa,
You are joilfl. You are a funy man. I love Crismis. I like roudof to. I like you to. I like your elfs. I like you the most. Thank you for the presints. This year, I would like rc car, a nrf gun, a lot of Glou, and lot of majgit elmrs. How do the randeer fly? How can you dliver all of hous in one day? How dus rodoff have a nous that can lit? Can you give mor presints?
Love, Charley Deering
Dear Santa,
You are hasum. You are smare. You are a good man. This year, I would like cherx, groosere game, smashrs, slim, gimos woch. How do your randers fliy? How do you kare that sak?
Love, Harper Betts
Dear Santa,
I like you ranedeaers. Thak you for the piris. You are very nise. This year, I would like a lol boll, and a litte lol boll cae, and a peshe sqoush melo. How bus your rine bears fli?
Love, Aria Lopez
Dear Santa,
You are nisce. I luv drimis. You are smrt. I wut a bot, a dinsrs. How do your wand friy. How do you et kokes in nor nit.
Love, Carter Bellmore
Dear Santa,
I like you!!!!!! Thank you fof pes! I like yor bed. This yeay, I would like lagos, corvet, lambrgeenee, Gismow woch, and play stashin 4. Haw do your ranteds flie? Do you have frids?
Love, Jaxon Smith
Dear Santa,
You are a star. I like your berd. This year, I would like a Borbe. And Borbe home. How do you care. The presis.
Love, Abigail Hunter
Dear Santa,
I love you Sent. And you are the bistiz. This year I woud like nufing. I wunt you to rest. Wiy do you gev toy for fun?
Love, Tabitha Armalius
Dear Santa,
You are a sunflower. I Loooooooove Crisnes. You are funning. This year, I would like playdowe slliye, LoL O.M.G doll, Vks, Mal, Elve, Jae, Carlos, LOL doll shallay and a pcsher of my famol. Do you have a faveret randeer?
Love, Elena Tillema
Dear Santa,
I lick our bald. I like our fles. This yer I wat a rbot cat. This yer I wat a r batdog. This yer I wat a back. How you cawed all your renls. I like your randsfrld.
Love, Sophia Ervin
Dear Santa,
You are very niys. I love your pestits. This year, I wood want a mot cunchool mostr truc. I wood want a mot cunchool truc. What is your favite cokey?
Love, Dexter Kamano
Dear Santa,
I am thankfull for you. And your randear too. You bring the beest prezint. This year, I whant a wharet spekers, and a gtoru, puzl, a hat, mack up and clos.
Love, Madison Pollock
Dear Santa,
I am thankful for you. You are the best. This year, I would like a harmonka, gizmo watch, mybro rodot, gitar, bongo brum, basketball hoop, barnyard the game. How do your raindeer fly? How bo you make toys?
Love, Rylan Myers