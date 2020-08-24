LAKE VILLAGE — The North Newton School Corporation sent out a letter to all parents Friday, Aug. 21 announcing they had received notification that a Lake Village first grader had tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the letter and the plan set up by the corporation, parents of students who are considered to be close contacts for this student are being notified and identified students will be expected to quarantine for 14 days from the date of last contact.
“In an abundance of caution, the entire first-grade classroom will participate in virtual learning from Monday, August 24 through Tuesday, September 1,” stated the letter from Superintendent Dr. Cathy Rowe. “Students in this first-grade classroom and others who are identified as being close contacts will return to in-person learning on Wednesday, September 2.”
According to the school, the student who has tested positive was last at school on Tuesday, Aug. 18.
“ All classrooms and common areas are thoroughly cleaned at night and during the day to help mitigate any potential spread, and will continue to be cleaned,” Rowe stated. “All classrooms and common areas at Lake Village Elementary will be thoroughly cleaned this evening (Aug. 21) as well. “
The following procedures have taken place according to the Indiana State Department of Health and the local Newton County Health Department:
- All students identified as being close contacts have been notified and are expected to quarantine for 14 days from the date of last contact. They may return to in-person learning on Wednesday, September 2
- Thorough cleaning has taken place and continues to be completed for all classroom and common areas
- Students in the affected classroom will participate in virtual learning activities through Tuesday, September 1
“As a reminder, a person is determined to be a close contact if they have been within 6 feet or less for 15 minutes or longer of a positive case, Rowe stated.” “It is not necessary for a close contact of a close contact to quarantine. We appreciate our parents’ help in monitoring their children for symptoms each morning and for keeping kids home when they experience any of the COVID-19 symptoms. Out of an abundance of caution, when a student has one of the symptoms of COVID-19 as outlined in the Indiana State Department of Health’s guidance, we send students home for quarantine for the 10 days, or allow to return with a health care provider’s statement.”