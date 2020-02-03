WHEATFIELD — Twenty-Six students took turns on Jan. 27, stepping up to a microphone and spelling, or at least attempting to spell, a myriad of words both common and uncommon, in an effort to be the last boy or girl standing.
Winning, in the end, was seventh-grader Madison Scally, who earned the honor of representing Kankakee Valley Middle School at the Regional Spelling Bee.
Scally overcame the pressure and will face even more as she moves on. To win at the local level, Scally was forced to overcome a strong challenge from sixth-grader Timothy Alicea.
In the end, Scally correctly spelled steeple-chasing and Madagascar to win. Other words spelled during the day included calamitous, fixity, incomprehensible, intriguing, ignoble and plaiting among others. Twenty-two rounds and 203 words were need to whittle it down to one contestant.
To add additional pressure, Kankakee Valley Middle School students have thrice advanced to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
To determine the contestants, up to five spellers were chosen from each Pod by their Language Arts teachers who could use several methods to do so. The names were then placed into a hat and drawn to determine order.
Each time they stepped up to the microphone, a word was read to them and they had to spell it correctly in one try. Spellers could request the word be repeated, defined, used in a sentence and a country of origin given.
Sponsor Lori Loughmiller read the words and she and Judges Jodi Tobias and T.K. DeBoard would then determine if it was spelled correctly. If a bell was sounded, the spelling was incorrect and the speller was eliminated.
One by one, spellers from grades six through eight took their turn with Scally coming out on top. Some of the other words spelled or missed in the Bee were expiration, commonplace, gratingly, carolling and barograph.
Also competing, in addition to Scally and Alicea, were: Demetrious De La Paz Marino, Ethan Kelly, Aubry Geeve, Brandon Earl, Allison Gibbons, Hayley Scoleri, Angel Fahrbach, Josiah Johnson, Bryce Pritchard, Alex Cooper and Harmony Hanlon.
Additionally, also competing were Olivia Cole, Caleb Sebella, Shane Fentress, Gabe VanBaren, Olivia Stephens, Harley Mincy, Josh Buck, Emma Alicia and Joe Bedard.