WHEATFIELD — In a normal year, Kankakee Valley Middle School would host an Academic Awards celebration during the school day and pass out awards to the Top 10 students for each core class in each pod, as well as to the five Most Improved students for each discipline. The top student of those 10 in each discipline would be announced as the winner of a coveted medal. As with everything else in 2020, social distancing norms required that procedure to change.
KVMS released a video featuring the Top 10 for each teacher and the medal winners, as well. The video is available on the Kankakee Valley Middle School official Facebook page.
Winning medals for sixth grade overall were: William Chestnut - Choir; Mariah Williamson - Art; Owen Sharp - Physical Education; and Kaylie Flanagan - Reading/Language Block. The Pod 61 Core Class Medal winners were: Timothy Alicea - Science and Language Arts; Sophia LeGrand - Math; and, Ella Dresher - Social Studies. Max Duttlinger won all four of the medals (Science, Math, Language Arts and Social Studies in Pod 62.
At the seventh grade level, overall winners included: Norah Kurdelak - Choir; Maddi Ames - Art; Jorge Flores - PE; and Alei Steele - Family and Consumer Sciences. Steele also won all four of the Core Class Medals in Pod 71, as did Alysse Niewoehner for Pod 72.
For the eighth grade, which would have normally been announced on the night of the promotion ceremony, the winners included Avarie Rondeau - Band; Sophia Barlog - Orchestra; Chloe Boer - Choir; Addi Boone - Art; Eli Deardorff - PE; Jade McDonald - Project Lead the Way; and, Darin Adams, Emma Bell and Paityn Thomas - College and Careers. In Pod 81, Emma Bell was the recipient of three Core Class Medals in Science, Language Arts and Social Studies. Juliet Starr won the medal in Math. In Pod 82, Jayla Barrera earned the medals in Science and Math while Paityn Thomas received the medal for Language Arts and Harlynn Mincy did the same for Social Studies.