KVHS had six projects compete at the NWI Regional Science Fair (https://www.valpo.edu/nwisef/) . The kids did amazing and there are 3 projects state bound with $250 total in cash prizes.
That means since 2013 KV has had 28 regional projects, 12 State, and 1 invited to the Intel international fair. $5550 in cash prizes and $57000 in scholarships to Valparaiso University.
Overall 3rd place and Invitation to the state Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair (http://sefi.org/hsef/)
Julianna Bartog Kaitlynn Santaguida
Honorable Mentionand Invitation to the state Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair
Allison Smolek and Evan Glenn
Kendall Cacich and Madyln Hamstra
Taylor Schultz
Specialty Awards
Yale Science & Engineering Association Most Outstanding Exhibit - Allison Smolek and Evan Glenn
RICOH Sustainability Award - Kendall Cacich and Madyln Hamstra
Air Force Award - Taylor Schultz
Participants
1. Coastal Crisis
Carolyn Sams & Carissa Seneczko
2. Turmoil in the Ocean
Kendall Cacich and Madyln Hamstra
3. Velocity and Power Sources
Allison Smolek and Evan Glenn
4. Dumpster Diving
Kaitlynn Santaguida and Julianna Bartog
5. Free Throw Fanatic
Taylor Schultz
6. Hydropower and The Future
Isac Villanueva