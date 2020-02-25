KVHS had six projects compete at the NWI Regional Science Fair (https://www.valpo.edu/nwisef/) . The kids did amazing and there are 3 projects state bound with $250 total in cash prizes.

That means since 2013 KV has had 28 regional projects, 12 State, and 1 invited to the Intel international fair. $5550 in cash prizes and $57000 in scholarships to Valparaiso University.

Overall 3rd place and Invitation to the state Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair (http://sefi.org/hsef/)

Julianna Bartog Kaitlynn Santaguida

Honorable Mentionand Invitation to the state Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair

Allison Smolek and Evan Glenn

Kendall Cacich and Madyln Hamstra

Taylor Schultz

Specialty Awards

Yale Science & Engineering Association Most Outstanding Exhibit - Allison Smolek and Evan Glenn

RICOH Sustainability Award - Kendall Cacich and Madyln Hamstra

Air Force Award - Taylor Schultz

Participants

1. Coastal Crisis

Carolyn Sams & Carissa Seneczko

2. Turmoil in the Ocean

Kendall Cacich and Madyln Hamstra

3. Velocity and Power Sources

Allison Smolek and Evan Glenn

4. Dumpster Diving

Kaitlynn Santaguida and Julianna Bartog

5. Free Throw Fanatic

Taylor Schultz

6. Hydropower and The Future

Isac Villanueva

