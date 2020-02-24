Meridith Hudecek is a registered nurse, who worked in the field for about 20 years before coming to Kankakee Valley High School to teach. She teaches classes in medical terminology, Intro to Health Careers and CNA classes, which are certified through the Indiana Dept. of Health. This is her sixth year at KV, and for the past three years, her CNA classes have 100% passing the written and skills tests for the certification. The class is also dual credit through Ivy Tech.
There is a limit of 16 students in each class and the course is a two-semester course. It is for seniors only. Students have to take either medical terminology or the intro class as sophomores or juniors to qualify for the CNA class as a senior.
The students learn the history of health care, different health careers, qualities and ethics, safety, infection control, communication, medical math, and career development. They also learn about other cultures and their health care beliefs. An important part of any medical career is documentation, which is taught as well.
Hudecek said she worked as a CNA before she became a nurse. “I have high expectations from all of the students,” she said. At the end of the school year, she has the next year’s students and parents come and talk to the current class to learn what to expect and what she expects from the students so they know what they’re getting into.
The certification requires each student to have 75 hours of clinical time, which is done outside of school during the second semester. There are four facilities the students work in to fulfill those hours, Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village, Lowell Health Care, Cedar Creek Health Care Campus and Symphony in Crown Point.
The students rotate through the facilities where they learn how each one does things and they learn actual patient care. She said the facilities are very receptive and the CNAs are helpful in showing the high schoolers what to do and how to do it. At Oak Grove, all 16 students go together for a whole day to work alongside the CNAs there.
To pass the skills test, they must be able to do six or seven of the 72 skills they learn in a scenario based test. The students have to pass all of the skills in their scenario to be certified, plus pass the written exam with at least an 80%. They get three tries to pass before they have to take the course over, which doesn’t happen at KV since they all receive their certification.
When asked what makes her classes so successful, Hudecek said, “I have such great support from the students, the teachers at my school, administrative support, the support from the staff at our facilities and people in the community around us. It totally motivates the kids to do the best they can and that is why I believe I have the success I do - not by myself - that's for sure!”