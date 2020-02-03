DEMOTTE — The members of the KV Women’s Club came together for the last time to present their final donations to several non-profit organizations in the community on Thursday. The women disbanded the club after more than 40 years of service due to the health and aging of the members.
Receiving generous donations were Keener Twp. Fire, Jasper County Recovery House, DeMotte Historical Society, DeMotte’s Women’s Circle of Giving, Good Neighbor Food Pantry and the Fairchild House.
Nancy Busch, treasurer of the club, said, in a tearful voice, they gave away over $8,500 to close out their club finances. The recipients thanked the women for their service to the community at a luncheon Thursday at SP 19.
Before receiving their donation, each representative of the recipients spoke about their organization. Tim Fentress, fire chief of the Keener Fire Department, said the donation would go towards the purchase of a battery operated extrication system, which includes the “jaws of life,” a ram and a cutter. He told how they had a car miss a curve on the interstate, and it was at the limit of their hydraulic hose on their current extrication equipment. The department began to look at alternatives, and the firefighters were skeptical of the power behind a battery-operated system.
However, after seeing a live demonstration of the equipment, the department decided to raise the money to buy it. With this donation and assistance from Keener Township Advisory Board and others, they are able to purchase the lifesaving equipment.
Al Ferrer, representing the Jasper County Recovery House, explained the faith-based recovery program, which is entering its second year in the county. The house is open to men who want to overcome their addictions to drugs and/or alcohol. This is the first step to their recovery journey, spending 30 to 45 days here before finishing the program at a facility in Elkhart. Ferrer said they had 17 men pass through the house in 2019, and three men who started with the program in Jasper County have completed it, and are out working and continuing to stay sober. The program has an overall success rate of about 75%.
Norm Chapelle spoke for the DeMotte Historical Society, which he said was established in 1997. He said people offer all kinds of things to the museum, which is inside the old railroad depot that now resides in Spencer Park, along with an old caboose. He said they appreciate historical items, especially if they are a local interest, but they also appreciate monetary donations. He told of a couple, who stopped into the museum after inquiring about the town as they filled up their gas tank. They were from St. Augustine, Florida, and were searching for a nice town because they wanted to move back north. They were sent to the museum, and Chapelle said they had a nice visit. The museum is open Saturday mornings from spring through fall each year.
Charlotte Fagen represented the Women’s Circle of Giving, which meets two times a year. Members give $100 or more per year, and in the fall, they meet to decide which applicants, all non-profits, to donate towards. The funds go through the Jasper Newton Foundation. They have given money to the Historical Society, the town for park improvements, girl scouts and boy scouts and other organizations. Nancy Busch, who belongs to this group as well, said this year contributions are doubled by the Lilly Foundation making them even more impactful.
April Corban accepted the donation on behalf of the Good Neighbor Food Pantry. She said the pantry has been in DeMotte for 35 years and serves residents of DeMotte and Fair Oaks. People need only show proof of residency to receive assistance from the pantry. They serve about 85 families a month and receive support from many different civic groups, schools, churches, businesses and individuals every year. “We have a very generous community,” she said.