KV schools began on Wednesday, Aug. 14, with students heading back or starting the for the first time for the 2019-2020 school year. Teachers headed back to the classrooms on Monday, Aug. 12, readying for the new year to begin.
"The first few days of school have gone very well! Our K-5 students are utilizing bus Zonar. Zonar provides real-time school bus fleet tracking for instant reports on the location of each bus and the students onboard. This is adding a little more time to our routes; however, the procedure will be easier and quicker as our students become familiar with the system," said Superintendent of Schools Don Street.
"I would encourage all motorist to watch for school buses and stop as State law requires. Our students are getting back into a daily routine and we are all looking forward to a great school year!"