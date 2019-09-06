DeMotte, Wheatfield Elementary and
Intermediate Schools A-Line
Sept. 16 - 20
MONDAY
Hot dog or grilled cheese
Tater coins or side salad or broccoli or carrot sticks (choose two)
Mandarin oranges or apple slices or juice (choose one)
Milk
TUESDAY
Flame broiled hamburger or cheeseburger on whole grain bun with pickles
Green beans or oven fries or sliced tomatoes or baked beans (choose two)
Apple or orange or peaches (choose one)
Milk
WEDNESDAY
Chicken tenders or fish sticks (1 grain)
Tater coins or carrot sticks or side salad or broccoli (choose two)
Pears or apple slices or strawberries (choose one)
Breadstick (1 grain)
Milk
THURSDAY
Turkey roast or chicken nuggets
Mashed potatoes and gravy or side salad or corn (choose two)
Peach cup, orange, strawberries (choose one)
School made roll
Milk
FRIDAY
Beef or chicken tacos with lettuce tomatoes and cheese
Sliced cucumbers or refried beans or corn (choose two)
Applesauce or orange or strawberry cup or juice (choose one)
Milk
ALTERNATIVE SECOND ENTRÉE
M-W-F: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick combo
T-TH: Yogurt, graham cracker, and cheese stick combo
Kankakee Valley Middle School A-Line
Sept. 16 - 20
MONDAY
Breaded chicken filet sandwich with cheese and tomatoes
Refried beans or corn or carrot sticks or tater coins (choose two)
Orange or pears or strawberry cup or apple or juice (choose two)
Milk
Bar line: chicken fries
TUESDAY
Meat lovers stromboli or cheezy breadsticks
Broccoli or side salad or corn or sliced cucumbers (choose two)
Strawberry cup or apple or applesauce or juice (choose two)
Milk
Bar line: mini corn dogs
WEDNESDAY
Flame broiled hamburger or cheeseburger on wg bun/pickles (1 & 3/4 grains)
Oven fries or baked beans or sliced tomatoes or cucumbers (choose two)
Mandarin oranges or apple or orange or applesauce or juice (choose two)
Milk
Bar line: Mexican Bar
THURSDAY
Turkey roast or Salisbury steak (1 grain)
Mashed potatoes with gravy or side salad or broccoli (choose two)
Mandarin oranges, applesauce, peaches, or juice (choose two)
School made rolls (1 grain)
Milk
Bar line: choice of chicken sandwich (spicy or grilled)
FRIDAY
Chicken tenders or fish sticks (1 grain)
Crispy cubed potatoes or side salad or cherry tomatoes or corn (choose two)
strawberries or orange or applesauce or apple or juice (choose two)
Milk and breadstick (One grain)
Bar line: Pizza
Kankakee Valley High School A-Line
Sept. 16 - 20
MONDAY
Chicken enchilada or cheese quesadilla
With lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
Refried beans or carrot sticks or corn or sliced cucumbers (choose two)
Orange or strawberry cup or apple or peaches or juice (choose two)
Milk
Bar line: chicken fries
TUESDAY
Big Daddy’s Buffalo Chicken Pizza or Cheese Pizza (2 grains)
Corn or broccoli or green peppers or sliced cucumbers (choose two)
Apple or orange or pineapple or peaches or juice (choose two)
Strawberry cup or peach cup or orange or apple or juice (choose Two)
Milk
Bar line: Asian Bar
WEDNESDAY
Flame broiled hamburger or cheeseburger on WG bun with romaine lettuce (two grain)
Oven fries or side salad or broccoli or sliced tomatoes (choose two)
Chocolate chip cookie
Milk
Bar line: Mexican Bar
THURSDAY
Kougar Bowl
Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Carrot Sticks, Green Beans or Side Salad (choose two)
Blueberries, applesauce, apple, orange or juice (choose two)
School made rolls (1 grain)
Milk
Bar line: choice of chicken sandwich (spicy or grilled)
FRIDAY
Hot ham and cheese on pretzel roll
Tater coins or side salad or baked beans or sliced tomatoes (choose two)
Pineapple or apple or orange or applesauce or juice (choose two)
Milk
Bar line: Pizza
Menus are subject to change.