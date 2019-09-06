Sandwich
By Cheri Shelhart kvpreporter@gmail.com

DeMotte, Wheatfield Elementary and

Intermediate Schools A-Line

Sept. 16 - 20

MONDAY

Hot dog or grilled cheese

Tater coins or side salad or broccoli or carrot sticks (choose two)

Mandarin oranges or apple slices or juice (choose one)

Milk

TUESDAY

Flame broiled hamburger or cheeseburger on whole grain bun with pickles

Green beans or oven fries or sliced tomatoes or baked beans (choose two)

Apple or orange or peaches (choose one)

Milk

WEDNESDAY

Chicken tenders or fish sticks (1 grain)

Tater coins or carrot sticks or side salad or broccoli (choose two)

Pears or apple slices or strawberries (choose one)

Breadstick (1 grain)

Milk

THURSDAY

Turkey roast or chicken nuggets

Mashed potatoes and gravy or side salad or corn (choose two)

Peach cup, orange, strawberries (choose one)

School made roll

Milk

FRIDAY

Beef or chicken tacos with lettuce tomatoes and cheese

Sliced cucumbers or refried beans or corn (choose two)

Applesauce or orange or strawberry cup or juice (choose one)

Milk

ALTERNATIVE SECOND ENTRÉE

M-W-F: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick combo

T-TH: Yogurt, graham cracker, and cheese stick combo

Kankakee Valley Middle School A-Line

Sept. 16 - 20

MONDAY

Breaded chicken filet sandwich with cheese and tomatoes

Refried beans or corn or carrot sticks or tater coins (choose two)

Orange or pears or strawberry cup or apple or juice (choose two)

Milk

Bar line: chicken fries

TUESDAY

Meat lovers stromboli or cheezy breadsticks

Broccoli or side salad or corn or sliced cucumbers (choose two)

Strawberry cup or apple or applesauce or juice (choose two)

Milk

Bar line: mini corn dogs

WEDNESDAY

Flame broiled hamburger or cheeseburger on wg bun/pickles (1 & 3/4 grains)

Oven fries or baked beans or sliced tomatoes or cucumbers (choose two)

Mandarin oranges or apple or orange or applesauce or juice (choose two)

Milk

Bar line: Mexican Bar

THURSDAY

Turkey roast or Salisbury steak (1 grain)

Mashed potatoes with gravy or side salad or broccoli (choose two)

Mandarin oranges, applesauce, peaches, or juice (choose two)

School made rolls (1 grain)

Milk

Bar line: choice of chicken sandwich (spicy or grilled)

FRIDAY

Chicken tenders or fish sticks (1 grain)

Crispy cubed potatoes or side salad or cherry tomatoes or corn (choose two)

strawberries or orange or applesauce or apple or juice (choose two)

Milk and breadstick (One grain)

Bar line: Pizza

Kankakee Valley High School A-Line

Sept. 16 - 20

MONDAY

Chicken enchilada or cheese quesadilla

With lettuce, tomatoes & cheese

Refried beans or carrot sticks or corn or sliced cucumbers (choose two)

Orange or strawberry cup or apple or peaches or juice (choose two)

Milk

Bar line: chicken fries

TUESDAY

Big Daddy’s Buffalo Chicken Pizza or Cheese Pizza (2 grains)

Corn or broccoli or green peppers or sliced cucumbers (choose two)

Apple or orange or pineapple or peaches or juice (choose two)

Strawberry cup or peach cup or orange or apple or juice (choose Two)

Milk

Bar line: Asian Bar

WEDNESDAY

Flame broiled hamburger or cheeseburger on WG bun with romaine lettuce (two grain)

Oven fries or side salad or broccoli or sliced tomatoes (choose two)

Chocolate chip cookie

Milk

Bar line: Mexican Bar

THURSDAY

Kougar Bowl

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Carrot Sticks, Green Beans or Side Salad (choose two)

Blueberries, applesauce, apple, orange or juice (choose two)

School made rolls (1 grain)

Milk

Bar line: choice of chicken sandwich (spicy or grilled)

FRIDAY

Hot ham and cheese on pretzel roll

Tater coins or side salad or baked beans or sliced tomatoes (choose two)

Pineapple or apple or orange or applesauce or juice (choose two)

Milk

Bar line: Pizza

Menus are subject to change.

