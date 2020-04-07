The Kankakee Valley School Corporation issued new April dates and times for pick up of meals for students during the week. The new days for the rest of April are Mondays, 10 to 11 a.m. with meals for that day and the next; Wednesdays, 10 to 11 a.m. with meals for Wednesday and Thursday; and Fridays, excluding April 10 due to the Easter holiday, 10 to 11 a.m.
Meals include a breakfast and lunch for each weekday.
All students are eligible for the meals. Parents or guardians will have to pick up the meals at the school on the above days between 10 and 11 a.m. At DeMotte Elementary, meals may be picked up at Door 1 and at Wheatfield Elementary’s Door 10.
In order to receive the items, families will have to call the food service department at 219-987-1117 or email mflick@kv.k12.in.us. Families will only need to call once to be added to the meals list. If a parent or guardian is unable to pick up the meals, please contact the food service department.