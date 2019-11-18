Kankakee Valley High School A-Line
November 25 - 29
Monday
Honey sriracha boneless wings or chicken nuggets; seasoned wedges or side salad or baked beans or cherry tomatoes (choose two); apple or orange or applesauce or juice (choose two); milk
Bar line: Chicken fries
Tuesday
Big Daddy’s cheese and pepperoni; carrot sticks or green beans corn or green peppers (choose two); mandarin oranges or applesauce or apple or juice (choose two); milk and Jell-O
Bar line: Asian bar
Wednesday (Thanksgiving Break – No School)
Thursday (Thanksgiving Break – No School)
Friday (Thanksgiving Break – No School)
Kankakee Valley Middle School A-Line
November 25 - 29
Monday
Spicy chicken or grilled chicken on whole grain bun; seasoned wedges or sliced tomatoes or side salad or baked beans (choose two); applesauce or mandarin oranges or juice or apple slices (choose two); milk
Bar line: Chicken fries
Tuesday
Stuffed crust pizza; broccoli or corn or cucumbers or side salad (choose two); peach cup or pears or apple or orange or juice (choose two); milk
Bar line: Mini corn dog
Wednesday (Thanksgiving Break – No School)
Thursday (Thanksgiving Break – No School)
Friday (Thanksgiving Break – No School)
DeMotte and Wheatfield Elementary,
Intermediate Schools A-Line
November 25 - 29
Monday
Chicken fries; oven fries or green beans or broccoli or carrot sticks (choose two); mandarin oranges or pears or apple or orange (choose one); chocolate chip cookie; milk
Tuesday
Stuffed crust pizza; celery sticks or broccoli or corn (choose two); apple slices or orange or applesauce or juice; milk
Wednesday (Thanksgiving Break – No School)
Thursday (Thanksgiving Break – No School)
Friday (Thanksgiving Break – No School)
**** Alternative Second Entrée****
M-W-F: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick combo
T-TH: Yogurt, graham cracker, cheese stick combo