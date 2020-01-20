WHEATFIELD — The KV School Board met for the first time in 2020 electing to keep the officers the same as 2019. Jill Duttlinger remains the president of the board, Kristy Stowers as vice president and Dr. Ed Habrowski as secretary. Lana Olson remains the assistant secretary to the board.
Following the short school board meeting and a five-minute work session, the board of finance elected to keep Duttlinger as the president of that board as well. All of the school board members also sit on the board of finance. The board received the annual financial indicators report, which explains the corporation‘s financial health.
The report shows the school corporation has enough money to fund itself should the State withhold funds as it did in 2008-09. Superintendent Don Street said the corporation has 140.5% sustainability in such a situation. “We’re in good shape there,” he said.
“We’re in good financial health,” he said, “due in part to the board. We do have very nice facilities.”
Street also said the corporation had 3,359 students in December with another counting day coming in February. The official counting days affect the general fund that is doled out by the state. The numbers reflect the actual number of students in attendance on that particular day.
The report can be found on the Indiana Dept. of Education website through IN.gov.
Before school childcare
At the regular school board meeting, the board approved to create and implement a before-school childcare program for KV students in grades kindergarten through fifth. There was no discussion on when the program would begin.
During the work session the board learned the high school auditorium needs upgrades, including new curtains, carpet and paint. Quotes will be given to Street to bring to the board at a future meeting.