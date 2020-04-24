WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley School Board missed their March meetings as the COVID-19 crisis ramped up in Indiana, and scheduled just one meeting for April, when normally they would hold two. On April 20, the board held their meeting via YouTube with all board members, superintendent, assistant superintendent and CFO all at their seats, with space in between, in the boardroom.
As part of the agenda, a number of emergency resolutions passed authorizing the superintendent or a “designee” to make certain decisions without consulting the board as long as it is permitted by law “to ensure the safety and well-being of our school community.” Superintendent Don Street may also make decisions regarding instructional days and activities during the national emergency until it ends.
The board also acknowledged Street’s decision in March to pay all hourly employees their normally scheduled hours while the schools are closed. Those who do continue to work at the schools will receive a stipend of 25% of their gross wages. Spring coaches were also given the stipends they would have received for the job as well.
After supplies were deemed not needed, Street was able to approve donating some of the equipment to local emergency workers, hospitals and medical organizations such as rubber gloves, gowns, face shields, wipes and hand sanitizer. The supplies went to the Wheatfield Fire Dept., Wheatfield EMS, Keener Fire and EMS, Franciscan Hospital Rensselaer, Jasper County Emergency Management and other government agencies.
Graduation scenarios
The school board approved various scenarios for the Class of 2020 commencement, all contingent on what the State Dept. of Education will allow at the time. Commencement is scheduled for June 6, at 4 p.m. One scenario is to hold the graduation ceremony in the football field for immediate family only. This would take place if current restrictions are relaxed or lifted. The graduation would be live streamed for everyone else who wants to watch a family member or friend. The second would be if restrictions are lifted, and would allow for the ceremony to be in the gym, but still only include immediate family and live streaming.
If current or similar restrictions are still in place, they could hold the ceremony in the back parking lot, with students driving up the a stage, getting out and receiving their diploma then driving back.
A fourth scenario would be to make a virtual ceremony with graduates coming in to be recorded receiving a diploma and then a video put together to be shown. This would only happen if the situation gets worse and restrictions get tougher.
Mike Spagna said in an email, “There is no perfect plan. It has been suggested to move it back later into the summer. Some of our students are leaving to go into the military right after June 6. Moving it back would possibly eliminate them from a ceremony. We want everyone to be able to participate. Our seniors have really lost out on a lot. I hope they and others understand that all schools are trying to find a suitable way to honor them at graduation, but things change daily and makes it difficult. They are a great class and deserve best.”
Rankings announced from Indiana School Board Association
Two school board members were recognized for receiving ratings from the Indiana School Board Association in attending continuous improvement and professional development activities. Points are accumulated over consecutive years of board service.
Kristy Stowers earned a commendable rating, earning 75 points through participating in training, seminars and/or conferences. Board President Jill Duttlinger earned the highest level, exemplary, with 225 points.
“Jill Duttlinger is one of only 19 individuals in the state of Indiana who reached this Exemplary level. We commend her for her dedication to professional development and actively seeking the resources that ISBA offers to grow in effectively governing the Kankakee Valley School Corporation. We want to extend our congratulations to Jill for this great accomplishment,” stated ISBA Executive Director Terry Spradlin in a press release.
The entire board, which consists of seven members, earns a rating as well based on the status of individual members and completion of certain criteria as a unit. The KV School Board earned a commendable ranking as a unit. Commendable means a majority of a board’s members have attained a level one of 75 points or higher. Points earned must include points earned by attending one or more Core meetings.
The board extended congratulations to bus mechanics Chip Murray and Jessie Oller, along with Transportation Director Rhonda Yates, for a successful bus inspection.
In other news:
Resignations were accepted from high school teachers, Amy Chapleau, a math teacher, Polly Franklin, Spanish teacher and Jeff Martin, technology education teacher and intermediate fifth grade teacher Page Gough.
Jovan Jeftich was approved as middle school PE teacher for the 2020-21 school year pending receipt of additional paperwork, and Allison Bierma as a high school science teacher for the next school year.
The board approved the purchase of 3,800 new chrome books from Dell Computers for over $993,000 for all grades except kindergarten. The computers will be used as textbooks. They also approved purchasing protective cases for the chrome books at a cost of $80,000. Superintendent Don Street said the current chromebooks will no longer receive updates from Google, which would interfere with some of the programs and testing. Because the chromebook costs have increased, parents will see an increase in the rental fees for the computers next school year.