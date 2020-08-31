WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley School Board met on Monday, Aug. 24 for their monthly regular meeting with all members present. During the public participation portion of the meeting, Samantha Belstra, parent of a Kankakee Valley High School freshman soccer player, expressed her concerns over the Indiana State Department of Health imposed COVID 14-day quarantine for soccer team members who came in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus, as well as the Indiana High School Athletic Association requirement that players participate in four practices before being allowed to participate in games after the 14-day quarantine period. She would like to see if these constraints could be modified. Superintendent Don Street said he will consult with KVSC Athletic Director John Gray and have him contact the IHSAA, as well. Belstra also requested more effort be made to have the student section at football games wear their masks and engage social distancing.
Street advised that the Indiana Department of Education recently recognized the cafeteria staff at KVSC under the leadership of Food Service Director, Shelly Flick, for their dedication and continued meal service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, Street spoke about the 50-year reunion held at the KVHS game on Aug. 21, comprised of members of the first KVHS football team who went on to capture the Midwest Conference Championship that year.
Assistant Superintendent Allisa Schnick and Street then publicly thanked the KVSC nurses and all school personnel for the great job they are doing. Street went on to specifically praise Schnick for her good work related to COVID-19. Schnick presented a flow chart of actions that are taken in the event of a positive test, symptoms or close contact with someone with either of those.
In employment action items, the resignations of the following were accepted: KVHS Social Studies Teacher, Max Mischke, effective Aug. 24; Kankakee Valley Intermediate School lunch/recess aide, Crystal Watson, effective Aug. 17; KVHS part-time sweeper, Tracy Bohannon, effective Aug. 24; and Kankakee Valley Middle School part-time Sweeper, Lawrence Bohannon, effective Aug. 24.
A leave of absence was approved for KVIS fifth grade teacher Brian Flynn, effective Aug. 10 through Nov. 2. In extracurricular requests, the board approved the resignations of Zach Volovlek and Will Oates as KVMS Digital Media Club sponsors for the 2020-2021 school year.
The following KVHS coaching recommendations for the 2020-2021 school year were also approved: Jeremy Rozhon as weight room supervisor for fall; and Doug Nelson, Rita Elliott, Andrew Piccirilli and Amber Piccirilli as Powder Puff coaches
The board approved the following recommendations: Jessica Dutton as KVIS fifth grade teacher on a temporary contract, effective Aug. 17- Oct. 30. Dutton is currently a substitute teacher and will be filling a vacancy due to a leave; Sara Welsh as KVHS Social Studies teacher, effective Aug. 31, pending receipt of additional paperwork; Nachole Cavinder as KVIS playground aide, beginning with the 2020-2021 school year; and Jennifer Orzechowicz as KVSC deputy treasurer, beginning Aug. 24.
Approved were revised KVMS textbook rental fees for the 2020-2021 school year that were previously approved on May 26, as well as the quote of $23,050 to purchase televisions and necessary mounting equipment for the KVHS cafeteria from Provantage and Amazon. The quote of $15,860.00 to replace the KVHS annunciator and upgrade the fire alarm central processing unit from 3S Incorporated was approved, as was the purchase of one hydraulic bus, one air brake bus, and one wheelchair-lift bus from Kerlin Bus Sales and Leasing for a total cost of $323,177.
In final business the board approved the transfers of Deputy Treasurer Stephany Wangen to KVSC accounts payable clerk and public relations coordinator filling a vacancy the result of a resignation. The meeting was adjourned at 7:16 p.m.