WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley School Board of Trustees met on Monday, Oct. 28 in a short regular meeting, flying through the agenda in record time with an empty audience, which is a rare event for the board.
The board approved Janna Witvoet as the high school dance team coach for the current school year, filling a vacancy left by a resignation.
New coaches were approved with Raegan Walther as volunteer sixth grade girls’ basketball coach, sharing the position with Bill Walther. Dave Walstra was approved as the volunteer coach for seventh grade boys’ basketball at the middle school.
Professional leave was granted for teacher Jeff Moolenaar to attend a dual credit professional development in Vincennes on Nov. 19-20; William Ridley to attend the Indiana Assistant School Principals’ Conference on Nov. 22 -23; Nicholas Boersma and Nick DeJarlais to attend the Indiana Music Educators’ Association Professional Development Conference in Ft. Wayne, Jan. 16-18.
The calendar for the 2020 school year was approved as well as adding an additional special education teaching position at Wheatfield Elementary School.
They board agreed to a service agreement between the corporation and Gertzen Water Management CO, for the operation, maintenance and management of the potable wells at all the schools except DeMotte Elementary School.
The board voted to grant permission to the corporation to advertise for bids for unleaded gasoline, diesel fuel, and K1 kerosene for the 2020 bus and maintenance vehicle fleet.
Finally, the board approved all of the use of facility requests that include KVHS Band and Indiana Bandmasters’ Association hosting the All-District Honor Band at the high school complex – auditorium, cafeteria, band and choir classrooms and the piano lab on Nov. 23 – 24, KV Pop Warner cheer practice in the middle school wrestling room, and AAU fifth grade girls’ basketball practice in the intermediate school gym among the requests.
The KV School Board meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month beginning at 7 p.m. in the administration building meeting room. All regular meetings are open to the public.