WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley High School joined the Southlake Career Coop four years ago, and since then the coop’s ranking in the state has risen to #2 among all 52 districts in Indiana. The Warsaw District is first. There are four schools making up the south lake district, KV, Crown Point, Hanover and Lowell.
The coop is comprised of these schools and their CTE (career and technical education) classes. Each school sets up its own programs. At KV High School, students have the opportunity to take dual courses including construction, welding, manufacturing, engineering, CNA, among the many offered. There are classes in computer science, criminal justice, business, marketing and most offer dual credits and/or certification where students are ready to go our and get a job after graduation, or continue on to further education.
Tim Somer, coop director, said these classes offer hands-on activities and helps students decide which direction they want to go after high school. “The other part is kids are coming through the programs and are going into good paying jobs. We’re using programs the union is using for construction that start out at $20 per hour as an apprentice.”
He said working in some of the trades can match if not pass some of the salaries people make with a four-year degree, and the person doesn’t have student loan debt. He explained the dual credit programs could be applied towards a four-year degree or vocational programs that are one to two year courses.
“KV is exceptional for the nursing program in getting CNA (certified nursing assistant) certificates and dual credits for nursing. The students can work part time (as a CNA) and continue on for nursing and make money while pursuing the career they want,” Somers said.
“These are not your parents’ vocational courses,” he said. These classes lead to college courses or right into the job market.
The districts are ranked by the upper level courses offered, ISTEP scores, especially in English and math, graduation rates, non-traditional students in programs, and then compared with all the other districts in the state.
Somers said there is one area where the coop scored average. “That’s what we’re working on this year. All other indicators were in the top 10 of the state. Whatever we do, we want to do what’s right for the kids and for the parents too. Getting the certifications they’re getting – plus learning ‘soft skills,’ like interviewing for jobs, knowing how to dress, etc. It’s all part of the curriculum, embedded in the courses,” he said.
He said there is a shortage of tradespeople and a lot of kids are going to college. The schools offer upper level dual credit courses with credits through Ivy Tech State College, Vincennes and Ball State. “We’re saving parents a ton of money to offer that,” he said.
KV, he said, has some “very, very” good programs, like the nursing program, where they’ve had 100% completion for CNA certificates for the past three years. Teacher Meridith Hudecek, he said, goes to Lowell and Hanover to help them with their programs.
KV also has a model construction course, he said. They have a developer who helps them with the courses.
KV offers athletic and physical therapy classes. “No other schools have that,” Somers said. There are other schools looking at KV’s Health Sciences courses so they can learn from each other. The teachers in the Southlake Career Coop get together and run ideas by each other, he said. “KV is part of that.”
He said the courses are always changing a little to stay up with current trends. Hanover is working on a construction class and electrical courses. KV may add EMT classes and Lowell is looking into updating its computer science courses to keep students interested.
“These courses have real life applications,” Somers said. “They get to do quality things and learn real life experiences.”