WHEATFIELD — Season two for the Kankakee Valley Intermediate School Robotmasters was a learning experience to say the least. This year KVIS had a team as well as a team from the Kankakee Valley Middle School. Both teams travel from North Liberty near South Bend to West Lafayette for competitions. Luckily, they were also able to participate in events around Valparaiso, so a little closer to home. Parents and team members have to arrive at these meets around 8 a.m on Saturday mornings and meets last until 3 - 4 p.m.
The middle school team is made up of Timothy Alecia, Ian Edwards, Demetries De La Paz Marino, Greta Alecia, Yamir Chavez, Ella Slaughter and Emma Alecia. This is a second year team and competed at the middle school level. The team did well all season. They were able to not only drive their robot but were successful in programming the robot to drive autonomously. This team works well together and received so many compliments on their teamwork with other teams as well. The team also served as mentors for the fifth grade and were an invaluable asset to the younger team.
The intermediate school team is made up of fifth graders, Ryan Powell, Ella Dixon, Gauge Verboon, Dominic Slaughter, Eduardo Ballero and Max Lyskava. As first year competitors this team had some bumps in the road; however, they never stopped trying and never became frustrated. This team learned the meaning of teamwork and patience and did their school and community proud. They were complimented for their ability to overcome engineering and programming issues and never becoming discouraged.
The team is coached by fifth grade teacher, Robin Dietrich. According to Dietrich “This community and Kankakee Valley Schools should be so proud of these students. They are a shining example of what kids today can do and be. I am so proud of these teams and look forward to continuing this program next year.”
The Robotics Teams are helped by the community to pay for materials and entry fees to competitions. We would like to thank Town and Country Paving, Help at Home, Farmhouse Restaurant, Prairie’s Edge Dairy, The Zacharius Family and Tech Point Youth Foundation for sponsoring and supporting the teams this year.
Another huge thank you to Mr. John Shank and Mr. Guy Skrobul for cheering on the teams; the KVSC School board for their continued and much appreciated support; all of the teachers who allowed students to work on robots during recess and to the parents who got their team members to practice and competitions on time and spent their Saturdays in the bleachers of various schools.
In the VEX Robotics Competition, presented by the Robotics Education & Competition Foundation, teams of students are tasked with designing and building a robot to play against other teams in a game-based engineering challenge. Classroom STEM concepts are put to the test as students learn lifelong skills in teamwork, leadership, communications, and more. Tournaments are held year-round at the regional, state, and national levels and culminate at the VEX Robotics World Championship each April!