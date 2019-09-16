INDIANAPOLIS — Each year, newspapers across the State of Indiana gather to receive awards, all hoping to be the best in the state. This year, the Kankakee Valley Post-News and the Rensselaer Republican were honored with several of these awards among the largest set of newspapers in the state, the nondailies.
In editorial, Tom Sparks, won first place in the Spot News Photo category with his picture of a small boy looking up to an older boy holding a cow during the fair. The title of the picture is “Show me how it’s done.” After receiving his first place award, Sparks said, "Even in what can be routine stories, I try to find an unusual or different aspect for the accompanying photo. This young man pleading to be allowed to take control of a massive steer really caught my eye."
It caught the eye of the judges too!
Gregory Myers, editor of the Newton County Enterprise, won first place for the Best Special Section category with “Celebrating Fine Arts,” published in the Newton County newspapers and the KV Post-News, Rensselaer Republican and Remington Press.
In the advertising contest, the two newspapers swept the “Best Digital Product” category, winning all three awards. Third place was awarded to Group Publisher Greg Perrotto and Graphic Designer Misty Longstreth for the online Reader’s Choice campaign on the Rensselaer Republican and KV Post’s website. Second place was awarded to Sally Snow and Longstreth for the digital ad for Jordy & Jax BBQ restaurant, now in Valparaiso, and first place went to Advertising Manager Anita Padgett and Longstreth for the Rensselaer Republican/Fountain Stone Theater’s digital ad.
“It is an honor to be recognized by your peers for doing something you love. There aren't many jobs out there that you get to be creative and do something different every day,” said Longstreth, who has won multiple awards for her graphic designs each year.
At the Rensselaer Republican, Padgett and Longstreth also won first place for their ad in the fashion category for Jordans, third place in the “Senior Care” category for Parkview Haven. Longstreth won second place for her cover design for the Jasper County Fair in the Best Publication Cover.
"I am very proud of our advertising staff at the Rensselaer Republican and KV Post-News, and also our graphic artist Misty Longstreth,” stated Padgett. “It’s so nice and exciting to see our hard work recognized by others in the industry. We’re looking forward to next year and have already earmarked some for entry!”
For the Kankakee Valley Post-News, Longstreth and Sales Representative Sally Snow received a first and second place award in the “Home” category for two Hillside Ace Hardware of DeMotte ads. The pair also won first place for their ad, “The Pavilion and Bridal Suite at Sandy Pines” in the “Entertainment and Restaurant” category.
Sales Representative Pam Rhodes and Longstreth won third place for the Kankakee Valley Post-News in the “Special Topic Page” category for their “Holly Days” ad.
"I am excited to have placed two awards for first place and two awards for second place on behalf of the KV Post News here in DeMotte. Without our advertisers trust and loyalty, this could not happen," said Snow. "My partners in this journey are ACE Hardware in DeMotte, SP19 The Pavilion, Jordy n' Jax and all of our advertisers for our WWI section. I am so pleased to share these awards with Misty Longsteth who is our amazing graphic artist. Simply would not happen without her. Congratulations to my fellow sales team on their awards, Anita Padgett, Pam Rhodes and our Publisher Greg Perrotto."
The staff at Kankakee Valley Publishing received a third place award for the “Best Special Section” category for the World War I commemorative issue.
"We are so pleased to be recognized as some of the best local newspapers for our journalism and marketing options in the state of Indiana. It really shows the hard work that everyone has put towards continuing to provide a high quality community newspaper in print and online for our readers and business community. We certainly would not have been able to make this possible without the continued support of our local subscribers, readers and local advertisers.
“These awards ultimately show that the Kankakee Valley Post-News, Action Plus, Hebron Advertiser, Rensselaer Republican, Shoppers News, Remington Press and The Guide are the best local resources for local news and local marketing options in Jasper County, Indiana and the surrounding communities, " said Perrotto.
Also receiving awards in the Better Newspaper Contest was Mike Johnson, editor of the Herald Journal in Monticello and regional editor for KV Publishing.