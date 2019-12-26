1. NIPSCO announces plan to close Wheatfield plant
Jan. 31, 2019: NIPSCO explains closure of Wheatfield plant
NIPSCO officials conducted the first of several informational meetings Wednesday to discuss and plan for the company’s 2023 shutdown of Schahfer Generating Station, its coal-fired power station in Wheatfield.
Economic Development Director Stephen Eastridge said monthly meetings involving NIPSCO, a special task force and residents will take place through June — at which time a letter of recommendations will be presented in July by ther task force to the Jasper County Commissioners and Jasper County Council.
Wednesday’s meeting at the Fase Senior Center brought representatives from NIPSCO to explain why it is shutting down the coal-fired plant and how they plan to replace the power it generates.
Feb. 2, 2019: NIPSCO Task Force hears tax implications
Task force Chairman Stephen Eastridge opened the meeting and then turned it over to Jasper County Assessor Dawn Hoffman, who began a slide presentation that illustrated both the known and the unknown that could befall Jasper County and all of its various entities.
Hoffman presented what she termed, “numbers” that represented what would be the worst case scenario and those numbers were indeed sobering for those gathered. According to Hoffman, the assessed values for Schahfer could fall from last year’s 420 million to as little as 84 million in 2023, paying out in 2024. Also according to Hoffman, those figures are basically arrived at by NIPSCO assessing their own value and reporting it to the state, after which a formula is applied to determine what is received by the county.
Hoffman also illustrated what this drop in value means as far as the anticipated impact on tax rates and what percent the NIPSCO payout makes up of several budgets.
The anticipated impact on tax rates provided by Hoffman showed drastic changes to the tax rates of both townships and towns, with those in the north end of the county being hardest hit. Kankakee Township would fare the worst, rising from 1.2897 to 1.7739 or a 37.5 percent increase. Keener Township would rise by 33.3 percent. Wheatfield Township would jump 33.4 percent and Walker, 33.6 percent. The Town of Wheatfield would go from 1.7698 to 2.2478 or 27 percent and DeMotte proper could go up 25.5 percent.
In real numbers, residential tax bills in the north end would rise anywhere from $200 to $300 per year.
May 2, 2019: NIPSCO Task Force talks economic development
Commissioner Kendell Culp asked, “With all the negatives that are surrounded by the NIPSCO closing , are there any positives?” Eastridge shared that the positive could be that our unemployment rate in Jasper County is 3.8% and that even though some of those workers could potentially lose their jobs there are many places within the county that are struggling to pull in new quality workers.” He continued, “If we focus on the quality of life in Jasper County, we will help create jobs, housing, and development will follow.” He mentioned that they have been working on bringing broadband to rural communities, and that will help raise the quality of life for many families.
Commissioner Culp asked. “Stephen you came into the county with a strategy and goals, with NIPSCO closing does that change your strategy or your approach?” Eastridge replied, “It changes the approach in two ways. We have to continue focus on our 5 pillars but place additional emphasis on business attraction. Secondly, it is important to evaluate projects on a project by project basis. We have to be open to hearing every opportunity that comes to the county.” He continued, “The economic development organization is not a deciding factor, our role is to facilitate the conversations with our county and let our officials make the decisions.”
July 25, 2019: Beyond NIPSCO: Task Force gives recommendations
In summarizing the report, Eastridge said the task force, which had 12 members, decided on five issues for the county government to address before 2023. The first was to update the county’s comprehensive plan, to revise it to allow for the county to grow. The second is to review the permitting process.
Eastridge said if every new business or industry wants to come to the county, they first have to go before the BZA for a variance or special exception, which he said is not conducive to growth. He said they need to update the county’s UDO, unified development ordinance to make it more “business friendly.”
Number 3 is to prepare local infrastructure and ordinances for new business opportunities. The task force suggested adding TIF (tax increment finance) district at exits along I65, including the exits in Remington, Rensselaer, Fair Oaks and DeMotte. He said there is more conversation to be done at the 215 exit, which has been annexed by Rensselaer.
The fourth suggestion is to prioritize and target grants and other funding opportunities for the county. The task force suggested the county may want to hire someone to do the grant searching and writing for the county and the towns.
Finally, the task force recommends the county invest in and support “quality of life” projects, for example the mural painted in Rensselaer, building a youth sports complex and offering high quality early childhood education to attract people to live and/or work in the county.
2. Town Mall fire in Rensselaer
Nov. 21, 2019 — Rensselaer won't soon forget the Town Mall fire of Nov. 17, not least because the charred remains are still being cleared away or investigated to find the fire's cause.
Approximately 75 firefighters from numerous departments — including Rensselaer (Marion), Monticello, Keener, Wheatfield, Hebron, Morocco, Remington and Lake Hills — worked at the scene, along with Phoenix EMS and Rensselaer Police.
Virtually the entire building housing roughly 20 city and county businesses and facilities between North Van Rensselaer and North Front streets, was destroyed or rendered unusable. The original structure, around which the rest of the building was constructed, was built in 1928. The cause of the fire is reportedly months away from being definitively known.
Though the building was a total loss, firefighters managed to stop the fire from spreading to numerous other businesses along the same block.
On that day, and in the month following, numerous individuals and community businesses or organizations of various kinds rallied to assist the local and regional firefighters with encouragement, monetary or material donations and tributes to say "thank you" for their heroic efforts.
The Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department later expressed thanks to "everyone that assisted us in the recent downtown tragedy."
3. Fair Oaks Farms faces animal rights groups
June 2019: Fair Oaks Farms investigated
The animal rights organization called Animal Recovery Mission (ARM) released several videos and a written report in early June, alleging animal cruelty on the part of Fair Oaks Farms employees.
After the release of the videos, FOF Founder Owner Mike McCloskey released several statements and a video taking full responsibility for what was found in the videos. He vowed to install new staff and security measures to ensure “this activity never happens again” and provided updates as they were installed.
Ultimately, three former FOF employees were facing criminal charges for the abuse. One of them, Edgar Gardozo-Vasquez, 36, of Brook, was arrested and incarcerated in Newton County. He later plead guilty to animal cruelty, and a more serious abuse charge was dropped. He was sentenced to one year, which will be suspended in favor of probation.
The other two suspects, Santiago Ruvalcaba Contreros and Miguel Angel Navarro Serrano, were given similar charges but not yet in custody, as of Dec. 19.
Newton County Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Drinski brought forward a third-party witness to corroborate allegations made by a suspect that an ARM employee encouraged or coerced the behavior depicted in the portions of the video that have been released publicly.
ARM’s founder, Richard Cuoto, denies that his investigator had any part in staging the abuse and said ARM delayed reporting the abuse so an embedded investigator could show additional details.
4. KV School Corp approves solar farm
Feb. 21, 2019: Kankakee Valley School Corp plans solar farm
At the Feb. 11 KV School Board meeting, the board approved a resolution authorizing a ground lease for Wabash Valley Energy Marketing, Inc. to construct a solar facility and a subscription agreement with Jasper County REMC allowing the school corporation to lock in a rate for a portion of its electrical use.
The plan calls for the school corporation to lease 17.5 acres, north of the intermediate school, to the Wabash Valley Energy Marketing, Inc., which supplies electricity to the Jasper County REMC. The subscription with REMC will lock in a rate for 40 percent of the consumption used by the corporation office, the intermediate school, middle school and high school. Carol Deardorff, chief financial officer for the school corporation, said it would be a rate slightly less than what they are paying currently. The locked in rate will last for 30 years at least.
Nov. 14, 2019: Officials dedicate KV solar site
Despite the brisk chill in the air, a large group of officials from the KV School Corporation, Jasper County REMC, Wabash Valley Power, Solential Energy and Bee Solar gathered to dedicate the new solar array located near the intermediate and middle schools. The nearly 18 acre site is set up and soon ready to go online supplying power to REMC members, and providing deep discounts to the school corporation on power usage.
A handful of students from the intermediate school and middle school were on hand to cut the ribbon on the project and to ask questions of the people who built it, planned it and will monitor it.
With this dedication, the solar array will be a part of the landscape for at least 30 years. The students who helped with the dedication will be able to show their children how they were a part of it on a special day in 2019.
5. Red for Ed
April 25, 2019: Teachers, administrators disappointed in state legislators
For months, educators and school administrators across the state have followed the Indiana legislators as they work on this year’s budget. A proposed bill, House Bill 1001, allows increases for charter schools and vouchers for private schools with just a small increase for public school budgets. Public school corporations across the state are finding this difficult to swallow.
A recent study by Forbes magazine shows Indiana at the very bottom out of the 50 states for increases in teachers’ salaries between 2002 and 2017. With this, many school systems across the state have begun protests for more money for public schools and better wages for the teachers.
At the Kankakee Valley School Corporation, the teachers and administrators are just as frustrated and disappointed in the state legislators as the rest across Indiana, and they have decided to show their support by wearing “Red for Ed” on Wednesday, April 24. Many area schools have had or will be holding a “walk in” as well as wearing red shirts. Rensselaer schools will hold their protest on Tuesday.
“Even dedicated teachers think about leaving because we’re not treated with respect,” one of the teachers said. Loughmiller said she hears people say, “You have summers off,” but no one sees the many hours they all spend after school reading and grading students’ assignments. They also have to have continuing education credits, which many get during the summer months; however, teachers no longer get raises for attaining master degrees. That stopped when merit pay was implemented.
In the end, the teachers and administrators are asking the public to support them. They want a fair wage and respect and they want people to be vocal in advocating for better education.
Nov. 14, 2019: Kankakee Valley schools close for education rally in Indy
WHEATFIELD — Parents learned on Nov. 7, students will not be attending the KV schools on Nov. 19 due to a rally many of the teachers will be attending in Indianapolis. A letter sent to parents from Superintendent Don Street states the notification was made to give parents time to arrange for childcare for the unscheduled closure.
He and school administrators have been watching the numbers as more and more teachers put in for a personal day to go to the “Red for Ed” day. He said he met with the principals on Tuesday to talk about their options after 50 people had asked for that day off.
“We support our teachers,” he said, so they had to look at closing school. Having an e-learning day wasn’t feasible because teachers have to be available to answer questions and interact with their students online, so they chose to close for the day to give the teachers the opportunity to attend the Indianapolis event.
Nov. 28, 2019: Kankakee Valley teachers go ‘Red for Ed’
INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, Nov. 19, over 70 teachers from the Kankakee Valley School Corporation attended the massive “Red for Ed” rally held at the Indiana Statehouse. They joined over 20,000 other educators from all over the state in staging a peaceful protest in an attempt to gain the attention of Indiana legislators.
Joining the KV teachers at the statehouse were Kankakee Valley School Corporation Superintendent Don Street, School Board President Jill Duttlinger and Board Member Dr. Ed Habrowski.
The day was chosen to coincide with the Legislature’s Organization Day, which is the day that legislators return to organize for the upcoming session.
One group of teachers left KVMS at 5 a.m. on a bus, escorted to I-65 south by members of the Wheatfield and Keener Township Volunteer Fire Departments, as well as DeMotte Police. Donuts and coffee were provided by community members and bagels and cream cheese were donated by KV Cafe. The KV Teachers Association paid for the bus fuel and driver.
Duttlinger, Street and a small group of teachers entered the Statehouse where they met with Indiana State Representative Ed Charbonneau (R-District 5) and State Representative Doug Gutwein (R-House District 16). Those teachers also met with elected State Superintendent of Education Jennifer McCormick, who has become an outspoken critic of the current education policies in the state.
6. Murder in Newton County
April 11, 2019: One charged with murder and torture in Newton County death
An arrest has been made and charges filed against Garett K. Kirts, 21 of Lebanon, for the murder of Nicole Bowen, 30, of West Lafayette, whose body was found Saturday afternoon in a hunting shack in rural Jefferson Township just two miles northwest of Kentland.
As a result of the investigation Kirts was initially charged and arrested in Jasper County Monday after a brief police pursuit on a Jasper County charge of resisting law enforcement and was held at the Jasper County Jail.
Kirts made his initial appearance in Newton County Superior Court Friday morning, where Newton County Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Drinski filed one count of homicide against Kirts along with notice to seek life without parole based on the aggravating circumstance that Kirts allegedly tortured Bowen while she was still alive.
Agencies that have been active in this investigation include the Newton County Sheriff’s Department, the Newton County Coroner’s office, Newton County Prosecutor’s Office, Indiana State Police, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Jasper County Coroner’s office, Rensselaer Police Department and the FBI, who helped in the identification of the body.
April 18, 2019: Three make first court appearance in Newton homicide
Three more suspects in the alleged torture and death of a West Lafayette woman made their first appearance in court.
Jasmine N. Parker, 34, of Kentland; Ashley N. Garth, 26, of Delphi; and Christopher Channing Mathis, 27, of Kentland, all made their initial appearance in court Wednesday in connection with Nicole Bowen’s death.
Bowen, 30, was found deceased March 30 in rural Jefferson Township, about 2 miles northwest of Kentland. Police believe Bowen was the victim of foul play after attending a gathering at Parker’s home in which Parker, Kirts, Mathis and Garth were allegedly present.
Talitha A. Beckley, 36, of Monticello, is now in custody at the Newton County Jail. She has been charged with Assisting a Criminal, a level 5 felony.
Mathis, who taken into custody April 8 by investigators from the Newton County Prosecutor’s Office, has been charged with assisting a criminal in connection to Bowen’s death. According to the court proceeding Wednesday, Mathis allegedly hindered the apprehension of Kirts and helped with the disposal of Bowen’s body.
Parker and Garth are also charged with assisting a criminal in connection to Bowen’s death, while also allegedly hindering the apprehension of Kirts and helping conceal the homicide of Bowen.
Dec. 26, 2019: DNA results lead to additional murder charges filed in the death of Nicole Bowen
New developments were learned and additional charges were filed in the homicide of Nicole Bowen of West Lafayette, whose body was found in a hunting shack in the area of CR 1275 S east of CR 600 W northwest of Kentland on March 30.
Ashley Garth of Delphi entered the Newton County Superior Courtroom Nov. 18 visibly upset with tears in her eyes to foreshadow how the day in court would go for her.
Garth’s original charge of assisting a criminal was dismissed while three new felony counts were filed against her including murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
Garth faces 45 to 65 years for the count of murder and 20 to 40 years for conspiracy.
“DNA results directly tie Garth to the strangulation of Nicole Bowen,” Newton County Prosecutor Jeff Drinski told the Newton County Enterprise.
7. Solar array planned near Wheatfield and NIPSCO plant
July 18, 2019: Jasper County Board of Zoning Appeals approves solar array
Jasper County Board of Zoning Appeals member Scott Walstra admonished the capacity-and-then-some crowd gathered in the Commissioners’ Room at the Jasper County Courthouse that the meeting held on July 15 was not one that was open to discussion or comment and that outbursts would not be tolerated. Two sheriff’s officers were on hand to see that decorum was followed.
Thankfully, there was no need for them and the crowd in general, seemed to be there mostly to witness the findings and make sure that both Orion Renewable Energy Group and the BZA crossed their t’s and dotted their i’s, as they went through the approval process for the Dunns Bridge LLC Commercial Solar Energy System, which will be located in Kankakee Township near the NIPSCo Schahfer Generating plant.
8. New fire station to be built in Kankakee Township
July 17, 2019: Kankakee Township’s fire station is plan on track
Earlier this year, the board for Kankakee Township was asked by Wheatfield Fire President David Myers for money to purchase a new truck. He asked each of the townships the fire department covers, Wheatfield, Walker and Kankakee Townships and the Town of Wheatfield, to put in money towards a new truck, when one of the tanker trucks became a liability to drive.
Instead of giving money to the department for the truck, the Kankakee Township board said they plan to build a fire station in the township and house a tanker truck in it.
Myers later said that is fine, but there is a problem, there are no firefighters currently on the department who live or work near the location of the planned station, and for a firefighter to drive to that station to pick up the truck would be timely and delay response time. He said the township has over $1 million in its fire fund.
Kankakee Township Board President David Hohner said the board chose to build a station to help lower the ISO rating for the township residents, which affects homeowners’ insurance rates. He said the fire department will have full access to the building and the tanker truck and that the department has been aware of the township’s plan for a new station.
Oct. 3, 2019: Kankakee Township breaks ground for new station
Firefighters, township officials, construction and architect came together Thursday afternoon to break ground on the new fire station being built in Kankakee Township. The plan calls for a two bay station, that will include meeting space and will be a place residents in the township can go in case of an emergency, such as a warming station for power outages in the winter, or cooling center in the summer.
The township also plans to purchase a tanker truck to house at the station for the Wheatfield volunteer firefighters use as needed. The hope is to lower the township’s ISO rating, thus lowering residents’ insurance premiums.
The township also set aside $100,000 for the purchase of a fire truck to house in it. The township board members, David Hohner, Louis Ketchum and David Whitaker, hope to have the tanker truck ready when the new building opens, which is expected to be sometime in the spring.
9. Wheatfield to have new board for town council
Nov. 14, 2019: Wheatfield elects new council members
Wheatfield had only one incumbent running for the town council, however, the town voted in three new members, all Republicans. The new town council members in 2020 will be Richard Hudgens, who garnered 20.2% of the vote; Diana (Borg) Birky with 19% of the vote and Don (Robin) Gear with 18.7% of the vote.
Janice Moore, who was running for a second term on the council had the least amount of votes at only 11%. Her fellow Democratic candidates fared a bit better with Andi Jone finishing fourth in the race with 56 votes or 17.1%. Patricia Abbott received 46 votes or 14.1% while Moore had 36 votes.
Hudgens finished the race with 66 votes; Birky had 62 and Gear finished with 61.
There were six candidates running for the three seat board with voters able to vote for three of the six.
Nov. 14, 2019: New Wheatfield Council members prepare for 2020
WHEATFIELD — The three newly elected town council members, Don (known by his nickname Robin) Gear, Richard (Dick) Hudgens, and Diana Birky, met for the first time after their triumphal election win to discuss their candidacy and what they plan for the town when their term begins on Jan. 1.
Gear, the pastor of the 1st Baptist Church in Wheatfield has been a Wheatfield council member previously serving two terms eight years ago. He said he’s attempted to get back on the board since, but hadn’t been successful. This time, the three Republican candidates decided to run as a team rather than individually.
Hudgens, who won the most votes, four more than Birky and five more than Gear, said he’s retired and was ready to give back to the community he’s lived in for 27 years. He owned a business in town as well.
Birky has lived in the Wheatfield area her whole life, but recently moved within the town limits. She said she has the time now and she has a “heart for people and small towns.”
All three agreed that there are no pressing changes they feel they need to make. “The town is in good shape,” Gear said. “We’re not stepping into any big problems or issues.” Hudgens agreed, saying, “I have no complaints about the way things were going.” Now the three new council members will start putting their thoughts together as they prepare to take their seats in the new year. They all plan to attend training for town councils given by the association for municipalities the first week of December as well as a training session in January. “We’ll be pulling from state resources,” Gear said. “We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel in the next 60 days.”
10. Sept, 26, 2019: Kankakee Valley grad places 3rd on ‘America’s Got Talent’
What does one do after taking third place on the huge show, “America’s Got Talent?” For Ryan Niemiller, a graduate of Kankakee Valley, Class of 2000, he went back to touring just two days later. He recently finished a show in Dayton Ohio, after stopping at his home in Indianapolis. Next he travels to Minnesota to perform at a comedy club in the Mall of America. This will be his first time in the northern state. His goal is to hit all 50 states in his lifetime.
Niemiller, in his bio piece before his first performance on the show told how he grew up poor in a small town in Indiana; his father an alcoholic, and he and his brother slept on the floor of their trailer. Niemiller is also handicapped, and that has become his best comedy.
“I learned at a young age to make jokes first before anyone could make fun of me. I was the class clown,” he said. He also said school was easy for him so he had more time to goof off. “It’s a good thing the teachers liked me,” he said with a laugh.
After graduation, he went to college at Indiana State, earning a degree in theater, which he often jokes about in his stage routine.
“I’m a 13 year veteran at being an overnight sensation,” he joked. After getting his degree, he decided he wanted to use his own words, rather than Shakespeare’s, so he moved to LA and started working in stand up comedy.
Niemiller thanked everyone from his hometown who supported him through the season on the show. “I felt the support from home,” he said. When he stopped in DeMotte in June, right after his debut on the AGT stage aired, he was excited to check in with people he hasn’t spoken to since high school. “I’m looking forward to coming back to this area,” he said. With his schedule for 2020 quickly filling up, he still has hopes that he can fit in a show for the people he grew up with. “It’s a good excuse to see friends and have a good time.”