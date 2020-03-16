Middle School February Students of the Month

Photo Provided

KVMS February 2020 Students of the Month are (front row) Ava Pearson — Pod 81, Kambria DeKock — Pod 61, Ryleigh Rhodes — Fine Arts Department, Trevor Poplawski — Pod 62, (back row) Eva Sersic — Health & Physical Education Department, Alysse Niewoehner — Pod 72, Gabe Bristol — Pod 71, Dane Anderson — Unified Arts Department and Vincent Riffe — Pod 82. Congratulations!

