WHEATFIELD — Director Nick Boersma and Assistants Nick DeJarlais and Brian Moore worked hard this summer towards a Kankakee Valley Marching Band season that was slated to start in earnest in a week. Leader positions were announced, as were dates for band camp, football games, and various invitationals and competitions.
All that preparation was put on hold this week when the Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) announced a decision had been made to cancel all 2020 live marching band events due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Nearly 200 schools participate each Fall in ISSMA-sanctioned events and many marching bands have already started their summer practice schedules, with all adhering to the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), as well as state and local officials.
"After careful consideration of all options, and in accordance with ISSMA’s responsibility to provide a safe and respectful environment at all ISSMA events," said the official release, "the ISSMA Executive Committee has determined those guidelines and measures could not be effectively put in place to ensure a safe environment for students, directors, supporting personnel, adjudicators, workers, and spectators at a live marching band event. In keeping with the ISSMA mission to provide educationally evaluated music performance opportunities, a process to provide an assessment through virtual means is being explored."
The letter also acknowledged the disappointment that will be felt by students, directors, family members and supporters of Indiana High School Marching Bands.
"It is our fervent hope that we will be able to return to live marching band events in the fall of 2021 and assist our member schools in carrying on the proud heritage of marching bands in the State of Indiana."
According to Boersma, with ISSMA cancelling, the directors of the NWI Festival Invitationals have decided that it is also in the best interest of the students, workers, and attendees to cancel the invitationals as well.
"This was not an easy decision," said Boersma, "but we feel it is the correct one to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff. The ability to host a festival or event has been compounded with all events over 250 people having to be approved by the Jasper County Health Commissioner. Mr. DeJarlais, and Mr. Moore and I share the disappointment that comes with cancelling the competitive season."
The band will still plan to host a Marching Band Camp but it will be run in a completely different manner than originally envisioned. The daytime band camp, scheduled for July 27-31, will not happen but the group will keep the evening music rehearsals scheduled for Aug. 3 through 6, and currently still plan to perform at any home football games. During halftime of those games the band will put on a show that involves two songs and a limited amount of drill.
"We plan to change songs for each game or every other game, much like most college marching bands," said Boersma. "The goal is to still perform and have a lot of fun while doing it while we can. During the August rehearsals we will allow the band to help select music for the upcoming shows. We plan to make this fall as fun as possible with low stress on everyone."
The band will also be limiting their after-school rehearsals, as well, and will have some new protocols for marching as well for the health and safety of others.
Boersma also spoke regarding a comprehensive study that took place in Colorado which was released on July 13. The purpose of the study was to see how aerosol particles can be spread by various instruments, talking, or singing. It is being done in multiple parts and phases as many instruments, singing voices, and environments need to be considered. The information and videos from the various instrument tests can be found on www.issma.net by clicking on COVID-19 Music Guidance Resources and Updates and then clicking on COVID-19 Aerosol Study.
"This study was commissioned by musicians, music organizations, and music retail stores," said Boersma. "The data is solid and good so everyone involved in music should take a look."