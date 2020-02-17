The Instrumental Division of KVHS & KVMS competed Feb. 8 in the ISSMA Solo and Ensemble competition held at KVMS. The schools had students participating in 69 events at the high school and 31 events at the middle school. All Group 1 Solos and Group 1 Ensembles that earned a Gold rating will be performing at the State competition on Feb. 29, at North Central High School in Indianapolis. At KVHS, students brought in 71 Golds and 47 Silvers for 118 total medals. At the middle school, they brought in 27 Golds, 26 Silvers, and two Bronzes for a total of 55 medals.
Qualifying for State:
Flutes:
Kylee Geeve
Alexis Morrison
Grace Stine
Anna VanderWall
Samantha Yaeger
Alto Flute:
Grace Stine
Flute Trio:
Kylee Geeve, Anna VanderWall, Lilly Chittendon
Clarinets:
Zoe Alexander
Katie Loslo
Zoey Mickle
Bass Clarinet:
Alexandrea Yuratovac
Clarinet Quartet:
Zoe Alexander, Zoey Mickle, Katie Loslo, Megan Humphrey
Clarinet Choir:
Katie Loslo, Zoey Mickle, Zoe Alexander, Calder Feit, Megan Humphrey, Savannah Lutze, Amber Evans, Alexandrea Yuratovac, Ryanne Gilkerson, Cassandra Sipkema, Christian Sexton, Isabelle Keilman, Keely Locke & and their Conductor Morgen Tillema
Alto Saxophone:
Cooper Luedtke
Morgen Tillema
Tenor Saxophone:
Jacob Stilley
Bari Saxophone:
Morgen Tillema
Saxophone Quartet:
Morgen Tillema — Soprano Sax, Ricky Fraticelli — Alto Sax, Jacob Stilley — Tenor Sax, Grace Stine — Bari Sax
Tenor Sax Quartet:
Madi Curless, Jacob Stilley, Ricky Fraticelli, Max Schultz
Trumpet/Cornet:
John Killion
Josh Williamson
Trombone:
Nicholas Landes
Euphonium (Baritone):
Levi Reno
Tuba:
Jesse Fagen
Violin:
Karissa Wilkins
Violin Quartet:
Karrissa Wilkens, Cooper Luedtke, Shain Watson, Allison Smolek
Earning a Silver in Group 1 Performing a solo or in an ensemble:
Clarinet:
Amber Evans
Bassoon:
Tara Cannon
Alto Saxes:
Tara Cannon
Ricky Fraticelli
Grace Stine
Tenor Sax:
Madi Curless
Bari Sax:
Amber Evans
Brass Quintet:
Josh Williamson, Halle Williamson, Bryce Mathis, Nicholas Landes, Jesse Fagen
String Quintets:
Shain Watson, Cooper Luedtke, Jocelyn Dutton, Morgan Moslow, Mason Fagenbaum
Taylor Anderson, Danin Richardson, Keelie Cantwell, Krystal Kramer, Morgen Tillema
Violin:
Cooper Luedtke
Danin Richardson
Allison Smolek
Viola:
Keelie Cantwell
Cello:
Morgan Moslow
String Trio:
Allison Smolek, Kaitlyn Santaguida, Krystal Kramer
Group 2 Performances:
Misc Woodwind Trio — Gold:
Anna VanderWall, Kathryn Bein, Katie Loslo
Violin Trio — Gold:
Madison Perez, Lindsey Chittenden, Danin Richardson
String Trio — Gold:
Carly Stowers, Kaelyn Lukasik, Blake Gonzalez
Trombone — Gold:
Aiden Thompson
Flute – Silver:
Kylee Sandlin
Clarinet — Silver:
Elizabeth Piepenbrink
Violin — Silver:
Hailey Adcock
Misc Woodwind Trio — Silver:
Ellie Molenaar, Keely Locke, Deona Griffin
Misc Woodwind Trio — Silver:
Alexis Morrison, Emma Lee, Tara Cannon
Misc Woodwind Trio — Silver:
Elizabeth Piepenbrink, Taylor Lewis, Mary Garcia
Flute Quartet — Silver:
Taylor Lewis, Mary Garcia, Alexis Brockway, Natalie Cather
Trombone Quartet — Silver:
Makayla Wireman, Nicholas Landes, Aiden Thompson, Caitlyn Mitchell