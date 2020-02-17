KVHS drums

The Instrumental Division of KVHS & KVMS competed Feb. 8 in the ISSMA Solo and Ensemble competition held at KVMS. The schools had students participating in 69 events at the high school and 31 events at the middle school. All Group 1 Solos and Group 1 Ensembles that earned a Gold rating will be performing at the State competition on Feb. 29, at North Central High School in Indianapolis. At KVHS, students brought in 71 Golds and 47 Silvers for 118 total medals. At the middle school, they brought in 27 Golds, 26 Silvers, and two Bronzes for a total of 55 medals.

Qualifying for State:

Flutes:

Kylee Geeve

Alexis Morrison

Grace Stine

Anna VanderWall

Samantha Yaeger

Alto Flute:

Grace Stine

Flute Trio:

Kylee Geeve, Anna VanderWall, Lilly Chittendon

Clarinets:

Zoe Alexander

Katie Loslo

Zoey Mickle

Bass Clarinet:

Alexandrea Yuratovac

Clarinet Quartet:

Zoe Alexander, Zoey Mickle, Katie Loslo, Megan Humphrey

Clarinet Choir:

Katie Loslo, Zoey Mickle, Zoe Alexander, Calder Feit, Megan Humphrey, Savannah Lutze, Amber Evans, Alexandrea Yuratovac, Ryanne Gilkerson, Cassandra Sipkema, Christian Sexton, Isabelle Keilman, Keely Locke & and their Conductor Morgen Tillema

Alto Saxophone:

Cooper Luedtke

Morgen Tillema

Tenor Saxophone:

Jacob Stilley

Bari Saxophone:

Morgen Tillema

Saxophone Quartet:

Morgen Tillema — Soprano Sax, Ricky Fraticelli — Alto Sax, Jacob Stilley — Tenor Sax, Grace Stine — Bari Sax

Tenor Sax Quartet:

Madi Curless, Jacob Stilley, Ricky Fraticelli, Max Schultz

Trumpet/Cornet:

John Killion

Josh Williamson

Trombone:

Nicholas Landes

Euphonium (Baritone):

Levi Reno

Tuba:

Jesse Fagen

Violin:

Karissa Wilkins

Violin Quartet:

Karrissa Wilkens, Cooper Luedtke, Shain Watson, Allison Smolek

Earning a Silver in Group 1 Performing a solo or in an ensemble:

Clarinet:

Amber Evans

Bassoon:

Tara Cannon

Alto Saxes:

Tara Cannon

Ricky Fraticelli

Grace Stine

Tenor Sax:

Madi Curless

Bari Sax:

Amber Evans

Brass Quintet:

Josh Williamson, Halle Williamson, Bryce Mathis, Nicholas Landes, Jesse Fagen

String Quintets:

Shain Watson, Cooper Luedtke, Jocelyn Dutton, Morgan Moslow, Mason Fagenbaum

Taylor Anderson, Danin Richardson, Keelie Cantwell, Krystal Kramer, Morgen Tillema

Violin:

Cooper Luedtke

Danin Richardson

Allison Smolek

Viola:

Keelie Cantwell

Cello:

Morgan Moslow

String Trio:

Allison Smolek, Kaitlyn Santaguida, Krystal Kramer

Group 2 Performances:

Misc Woodwind Trio — Gold:

Anna VanderWall, Kathryn Bein, Katie Loslo

Violin Trio — Gold:

Madison Perez, Lindsey Chittenden, Danin Richardson

String Trio — Gold:

Carly Stowers, Kaelyn Lukasik, Blake Gonzalez

Trombone — Gold:

Aiden Thompson

Flute – Silver:

Kylee Sandlin

Clarinet — Silver:

Elizabeth Piepenbrink

Violin — Silver:

Hailey Adcock

Misc Woodwind Trio — Silver:

Ellie Molenaar, Keely Locke, Deona Griffin

Misc Woodwind Trio — Silver:

Alexis Morrison, Emma Lee, Tara Cannon

Misc Woodwind Trio — Silver:

Elizabeth Piepenbrink, Taylor Lewis, Mary Garcia

Flute Quartet — Silver:

Taylor Lewis, Mary Garcia, Alexis Brockway, Natalie Cather

Trombone Quartet — Silver:

Makayla Wireman, Nicholas Landes, Aiden Thompson, Caitlyn Mitchell

