WHEATFIELD — Prior to the game against Kouts last Saturday night, the Lady Kougars paused a moment to honor a special fan who is nearing a special day. Longtime fan Darrel Corth will turn 100 years old on Nov. 26, and was sitting in his usual spot in the first row near the entrance to the home locker rooms tunnel.
Before the introduction of the teams and the National Anthem, the Lady Kougars, as well as the players from the Kouts Fillies, all went over to Corth and presented him with a signed basketball and Lady Kougars T-shirt. The entire crowd then sang "Happy Birthday" to a grinning Corth.