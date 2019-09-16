WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley Football team and Athletic Department will team up with a local group of motorcycle enthusiasts this Friday, Sept. 20, to help those devastated by Hurricane Dorian. The Sanctified Souls RC is a group of men who love to ride while helping their local community. They donate their time and efforts to help make the community a better place to live.
The devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian has been astronomical to say the least. Many lives were lost and many homes leveled. Millions, if not billions, of dollars in damages was done. The damage hit very close to home for the Sanctified Souls RC as several in the group have family members that were directly in Dorian's path.
Reports have stated that many homes have significant damage and supplies are already terribly low. With that being said, the Sanctified Souls have jumped into action and are hosting a supply drive to aid the efforts of those who need it the most.
Just outside of the ticket booths at Fred Jones Field, the group will have trucks and trailers set up to collect donations. The members are seeking all sorts of goods. What follows is a list of those items that are needed most.
High priority needs include tarps, generators, chainsaws, handheld radios, bug repellent, mosquito netting, air mattresses, warm clothes and fans. Also needed are hygiene needs such as baby wipes, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, diapers, soap, tampons/pads, hair ties and even sunscreen.
Items that can be donated to help those on the scene volunteering included Relief Needs such as heavy-duty work gloves, solar camping lamps, light blankets, batteries, water purification tablets or kits, reverse osmosis kits, submersible pumps, gas cans, extension cords, can openers, soft coolers, canned goods, non-perishable foods, flashlights, portable burner stoves, propane cans, garbage bags and first aid items.