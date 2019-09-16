WHEATFIELD — During halftime at last Friday night’s football game at Kankakee Valley came the moment that many were waiting for when the Homecoming King and Queen were announced. Seniors Carley Riffett and Wes Higdon were crowned as King and Queen by Mike Coffer after the entire court and last year’s King and Queen walked along the home stands on the new track in the new stadium.
Upon the announcement, 2018 Homecoming King Garrett Brewster and Queen Raegan Johnson presented the crown, tiara and sashes. This year marked the sixth time in recent history that a king was also chosen. Both were chosen by popular vote which featured an online voting process.
Senior Carley Riffett, is the daughter of Christine and Miguel Krizmaich and Mike Riffett of Wheatfield. She has been a member of the soccer team, softball team, Sunshine Society, United as One, National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She plans to attend college to pursue a degree in Athletic Training. She was escorted by Wes Higdon.
Senior Wes Higdon is the son of Faron and Melanie Clair of Wheatfield. He has been a member of the Soccer Team and FCA. He plans on attending welding school and joining the volunteer fire department after graduating high school.
The other senior class Princes and Princesses were Ally Anderson and Brandon Orquiola, Madisyn DeKock and Jordan Mikels, Ariyanna Colon and Isaiah Clair, and, Lexi Groen and Cody Graf.
Ally Anderson, daughter of Jenni and Josh Anderson of DeMotte, has participated in Choir and Jazz Choir, Theatre, SADD and been an Upward Cheer Coach. She plans on studying Music Education.
Brandon Orquiola is the son of Claudio and Marco Castro of Wheatfield. He has been involved in Choir and Jazz Choir, Improv and Computer Club. He plans to attend Purdue University to major in Accounting.
Madisyn DeKock is the daughter of Daryl and Beth Ackerman and Billy DeKock of Wheatfield. She has been a member of the Softball Team, Powderpuff Football, Sunshine Society, and 4-H. She plans to earn a business degree in college while also continuing to play softball.
Jordan Mikels is the son of Ryan and Shala Mikels of DeMotte. He has been in the Criminal Justice Club, Environmental Club and has worked at Yesteryears. He plans to study Physical Therapy in college.
Ariyana Colon is the daughter of Kristal and Julian Colon of Wheatfield and has participated in Friends of Rachel and Cheerleading. She plans to major in Physical Therapy in college.
Isaiah Clair is the son of Faron and Melanie Clair, He has been a member of the Soccer Team and Track and Field Team and plans to major in Criminal Justice.
Lexi Groen is the daughter of Jamie and Rebecca Groen of DeMotte. She has participated in Powderpuff Football and the Criminal Justice Club. She plans to become a teacher.
Cody Graf, son of Brandon and Tiffany Graf of DeMotte, has been a member of the soccer team. He plans to join the Union after high school.
The junior representatives were Grace Edwards and Bryce Brodner. Edwards, daughter of Trish Edwards and Butch and Jackie Edwards of DeMotte, has been on Cross Country, swim team, track, orchestra and Student Council. Brodner, son of Julie and Dan Brodner of Wheatfield, has been a member of the swim team, track team, Cross Country and Pathfinders Club.
The sophomore representatives were Hanna Nazimek and JJ Miller. Nazimek is a member of the Cheerleaders, and is the daughter of Jack and Jennifer Nazimek of Wheatfield. Miller has been a member of the Football team and Friends of Rachel. He is the son of Jamie Tidwell of Wheatfield.
The freshman members of the court were Serenity Knutson and Maddox Griffey. Knutson is the daughter of Josh Knutson and Angie Vasquez of DeMotte. She participated in Powderpuff and is an active member of her youth group. Griffey is the son of Aaron and Michelle Griffey of Wheatfield. He has participated in football, basketball, wrestling, baseball and soccer.