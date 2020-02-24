WHEATFIELD — On Tuesday, Feb. 18, before the varsity basketball game against Wheeler, the 15 senior members of the KV Basketball Band were honored, along with their parents. Honored were Emerald Barbee, Jason Celorio, Amber Evans, Richard Fraticelli, Mary Garcia, Kylee Geeve, Samuel Kroll, Taylor Lewis, Zoey Mickle, and Elizabeth Piepenbrink, as well as Levi Reno, Kevin Schumacher, Grace Stine, Morgen Tillema, Halle Williamson, Bryce Wooten and Alexandra Yuratovac.
Emerald Barbee is the daughter of Megan Barbee and has been involved in concert band 4 years, basketball band 4 years, marching band 4 years, American Sign Language Club 4 years, Book Club 4 years, and Freshman Mentor 1 year. She plans on attending Manchester university for Criminal Justice.
Jason Celorio is the son of Jason and Hannah Celorio and has been involved in marching band 4 years, concert band 4years, winter drumline 4years, wrestling 4years, and track and field 4 years. He has already enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, reporting after graduation.
Amber Evans is the daughter of Gary Evans and Lisa Buck. She has been involved in concert band 4 years, marching band 4 years, basketball band 4 years, jazz band 1 year, solo and ensemble 4 years, choir 3 years, IBA All-Region Band 1 year, and theatre 3 years. Evans plans on attending University of Saint Francis for nursing.
Richard Fraticelli is the son of Cynthia and James Fraticelli of Wheatfield. He has been involved in concert band 4 years, basketball band 4 years, marching band 4 years, drum major 2 years, jazz band 4 years, IBA All-Region Band 1 year, IBA All-District Band 3 years, ISU Honor Band 3 years, IMEA Honor Band 1 year, State Solo and Ensemble Gold Medalist 4 years, Student Council 1 year, Freshman Mentor 1 year, National Honor Society 2 years, Pathfinders/Youth Alive 4 years, and Theater for 2 years. Fraticelli plans on attending Purdue West Lafayette for Electrical Engineering Technology.
Mary Garcia is the daughter of Virgina Zepeta and Miguel Garcia of Wheatfield. She has been invovled in concert band 4 years, basketball band 4 years, marching band 4 years, jazz band 2 years, freshman mentor council 2 years, golf team 4 years, and Book Club for 4 years. She plans on attending Valparaiso University for International Business.
Kylee Geeve is the daughter of William and Tammy Geeve of Wheatfield. She has been involved in concert band 4 years, basketball band 4 years, marching band 4 years, jazz band 3 years, IBA All-District Band 1 year, State Solo and Ensemble gold Medalist 1 year, Technology Student Association 3 years, FCCLA 2 years, Science Club 2 years, National Honor Society 2 years, Freshman Mentor 2 years, and Powderpuff 1 year. She plans on attending Purdue University for Aerospace Engineering.
Samuel Kroll is the son of Dane Drew and Brian Kroll of Rensselaer and has been involved in concert band and basketball band for all four years of high school. He plans to attend Indiana University Northwest to study Social Work.
Taylor Lewis, whose parents are Karen Hunley and Doug Lewis of DeMotte, has been in concert band 1 year, symphonic band 4 years, marching band 4 years, basketball band 4 years, jazz band 2 years, American Sign Language Club 1 year, book club 4 years, and Cadet Teaching for 2 years. Lewis plans to attend Ivy Tech for Elementary Education.
Zoey Mickle is the daughter of Jamie and Raymond Mickle of Fair Oaks and has been involved in concert band 4 years, basketball band 4 years, marching band 4 years, marching section leader 1 year, jazz band 2 years, IBA All-District Band 2 years, ISU Honor Band 1 year, State Solo and Ensemble 2 years, and Full Orchestra for 2 years. She plans on attending Purdue University West Lafayette for Interior Design.
Elizabeth Piepenbrink is the daughter of Christine and Jason Piepenbrink of Wheatfield. She has been in concert band 4 years, basketball band 4 years, marching band 4years, j azz band 2 years, Solo and Ensemble 4 years, and Book Club 2 years. Her future plans are undecided at this time.
Levi Reno is the son of Kim and Terry Reno of Wheatfield. He has been involved in concert band 4 years, basketball band 4 years, marching band 4 years, jazz band 4 years, winter drumline 2 years, IBA All district honor band 3years, National Honor Society 2 years, French Honor Society 1 year, and Freshman Mentor for 2 years. Reno plans on attending Purdue University for Pharmacy.
Kevin Schumacher is the son of Dawn Schumacher and Kat Pollock of Wheatfield. He has been involved in concert band 6 years, cross country 1 year, marching band 4 years, and basketball band for 4 years. His future plans are undecided.
Grace Stine is the daughter of Judith and David Stine of Lake Village. She has been active in concert band 4 years, marching band 4 years, drum major 2 years, jazz band 4 years, string jazz 2 years, full orchestra 3 years, pianist for string orchestra 2 years, intermediate band 2 years, basketball band 4 years, winter drumline 2 years, All-District Honor Band 2 years, ISU All-Star Honor Band 2 years, IMEA Honor Band 1 year, District Solo and Ensemble Gold Medalist 4 years, State Solo and Ensemble Gold Medalist 3 years, Hobart Community Band Member 1 year, Purdue Honor Band Member 1 year, Freshman Mentor 2 years, and Foreign Language Club for 4 years. She is currently completing auditions and majoring in Music Education.
Morgen Tillema is the daughter of Misty and Scott Tilema of Wheatfield. She has been active in concert band 4 years, basketball band 4 years, marching band 4 years, drum major 1 year jazz band 4years, jazz orchestra 1 year, IBA All-District Band 3 years, ISU All-Star Honor Band 4 years, IMEA Honor Band 2 years, District Solo and Ensemble Gold Medalist 4years, State Solo and Ensemble Gold Medalist 4 years, string orchestra 3 years, full orchestra 2 years, and National Honor Society for 3 years. She plans on attending Indiana State University for Music Education.
Halle Williamson, daughter of Michele and Kris Williamson of DeMotte, has been involved in concert band 4 years, basketball band 4 years, marching band 4 years, theatre 3 years, and Improv for 2 years. She is undecided on her future but plans on traveling after high school.
Bryce Wooten is the son of Amber and Scott Wooten of Fair Oaks. He has been involved in marching band 4 years, jazz band 3 year, concert band 4 years, basketball band 4 years and plans to attend college and major in chemistry.
Alexandrea Yuratovac, whose parents are Samuel and Melissa Yuratovac, has been active in concert band 3 years, basketball band 3 years, state solo and and ensemble qualifier 2 years, full orchestra 1 year, Freshman Mentor 1 year, FCCLA 3 years. She plans on attending Valparaiso University for Social Work.