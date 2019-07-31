WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley Marching Kougars completed their annual Summer Band Camp on Friday, July 26 after five days of hard work.
The camp, which met daily from eight in the morning until five in the afternoon, involved learning not only new music, but new steps and movements for a new show. The group of over 100 band members plus Kolor Guard practiced both as a complete unit and broken into sections under the tutelage of guest instructors.
Added to the bands’ load this year was the twice daily trek to the practice field area in the far southeast corner of the school property, crossing several construction zones as they walked there.
It wasn’t all work, however, as theme days and other fun events were scheduled for those attending. The weather was also very cooperative this year with temperatures in the low 80’s.
The band is directed by Nick Boersma and new Assistant Director Nick DeJarlais. The Director of the Guard is Dana Kornacki. The Drum Majors leading the band this year are Morgen Tillema, Ricky Fraticelli and Grace Stine.
This year’s show is titled Rebellious and features music with a somewhat twisted viewpoint. Featured will be Billy Idol’s Rebel Yell, The White Stripes’ Seven Nation Army, Pink Floyd’s Another Brick in the Wall and Uprising by Muse.
In addition to all five home football games (Sept. 6, 13 and 20 and Oct. 11 and 18), the band will host their annual KV Invitational competition on Sept. 8 and compete at the Hobart Invitational on Sept. 28. The very busy band will also perform on Saturday, Aug. 10 in the Touch of Dutch Parade in DeMotte, Sept. 11 at the Highland Marching Band Festival, Sept. 14 at the Hobart Marching Band Festival, Sept 21 at the Sandhill Crane Festival in Wheatfield and at the ISSMA Marching Band Competition on Oct. 5.
The band will also play host to the annual Kougar Klassic Car Show which will be held on Aug. 3 at the Keener Township Fire Department.