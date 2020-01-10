DEMOTTE — The St. Cecelia Knights of Columbus are sponsoring a viewing of the movie “Unplanned” on Friday, Jan. 24. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie begins at 7 p.m.
“Unplanned” is the story of Abby Johnson, who was converted from one of the youngest Planned Parenthood clinic directors to one of America’s most passionate pro-life advocates. The movie is planned to correspond with the March for Life occurring on the same day in Washington D.C. Come to the movie to learn what the march is all about.
The church, St. Cecelia’s, is located at 334 15th St. SW in DeMotte. Enter through the door on the backside of the church.
Admission is a free will offering. Refreshments will be available for purchase.
For more information about the movie, visit https://www.unplannedfilm.com/.