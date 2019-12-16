INDIANAPOLIS – Delegates at the Indiana Farm Bureau state convention reelected INFB Vice President Kendell Culp of Jasper County by acclamation. Culp was unopposed in the election that took place on Saturday, Dec. 14, in French Lick. Culp is a Jasper County Commissioner and was recently elected president of the Indiana Association of County Commissioners.
Culp was first elected to the role in 2015 to fill Randy Kron’s position upon his election to president. Culp was elected for his first full, three-year term in 2016. As a result of Saturday’s election, Culp will now serve an additional three-year term.
In his acceptance speech, Culp said that he is looking forward to the upcoming legislative session and encouraged the INFB delegate body to work together to make an impact.
“My passion is in policy and no one does advocacy better than Indiana Farm Bureau,” said Culp. “Individually we can do great things, but collectively we can move mountains.”
Prior to his initial election, Culp served as District 3 director on the INFB board for 12 years.
Culp farms with his family near Rensselaer, where they raise corn, soybeans, cattle and hogs. In addition to his role at INFB, he currently serves as president of the Jasper County Board of Commissioners and as a member of the board of directors for the Indiana Soybean Alliance.
INFB President Randy Kron is looking forward to continuing to work with Culp to advocate for agricultural and rural needs.
“Kendell’s commitment to his community and his passion for Farm Bureau is evident,” said Kron. “He has plenty on his plate with his farm in Jasper County, but because he cares about the wellbeing of Indiana’s farmers, he devotes so much of his time to bettering our organization. I’m looking forward to continuing to work together with Kendell.”