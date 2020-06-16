At their June business meeting, The Keener Twp. Vol. Fire Dept. presented probationary firefighter Tristan Pyzynski with $1,000 scholarship. He has been on the department as a cadet (high school student), and this August, he is pursuing a career in firefighting at the University of Eastern Kentucky.
Pyzynski applied for the scholarship, which is given to a high school senior going for public service degrees. He recently graduated from Kankakee Valley High School.
Chief Tom Fentress presented the award to Pyzynski with his family present for the award.
“Congrats Tristan, make us proud as you move forward in this great profession!” the fire department’s Facebook page read.
Keener Fire reports calls for Month of May
Keener Fire responded to 19 calls during the month of May.
The calls were:
Vehicle crash — 6
Assist EMS — 4
Disregard/cancel — 3
Hazmat — 2
Structure fire — 1
Vehicle fire — 1
Mutual aid — 1
Stand by — 1