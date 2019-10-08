DEMOTTE — Keener Township received a new ambulance for Emergency Services. The 2019 Ford E350 was delivered to the ambulance station in DeMotte on Thursday having been built specifically for the Keener Twp. EMS. It has updated brighter lighting for the back area and six-point harnesses for the medics to use, giving them the ability to administer to a patient on the gurney while staying safe as the ambulance travels to an area hospital.
The harnesses are designed to keep the medic in one spot with all necessary equipment within reach to facilitate easier patient care.
Keener EMS Director Corrie Myers said the new truck is not in service yet as they wait for radio equipment to be installed, but it will be put in use soon.
Keener Township Trustee Bob Bryan and the Advisory Board members, Wayne Daniels, Larry Wiers and Jason Krooswyk were all on hand to look the new ambulance over after its arrival from Linn, Missouri, where it was built.