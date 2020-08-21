DEMOTTE — Keener Fire and Wheatfield Fire Departments responded to a call of smoke one of Belstra Milling Company on 15th St in DeMotte. The call came in at approximately 1 a.m. Thursday morning. Keener Fire arrived to find smoke issuing from a grain hopper.
The material inside the hopper was smoldering, and the firefighters sprayed a small amount of water inside the structure to dampen the fire, then the hopper was opened to allow the contents to be spread out and the fire to be extinguished. Wheatfield Fire arrived with their aerial truck to reach the top of the hopper in order to get water inside. Rensselaer Fire was also called to assist.
State Rd. 10 (15th St. in DeMotte) was closed while fire crews were on scene as they used a fire hydrant across the street from Belstra’s.
Fire crews were on scene for about three hours.
On Wednesday, Keener Township Fire assisted Wheatfield at the scene of a structure fire on 100 West. While assisting with that fire, a call came in for a grass fire in the Scully Square subdivision, to which Keener Fire responded while Wheatfield firefighters remained on the scene of the structure fire.
Wheatfield Fire Chief Mark Ratliff said a tractor mower caught fire inside a detached garage at 9751 N 100 W, in Wheatfield. The garage also caught fire and was a total loss. There was some damage to the house to siding and the roof as well. Fire crews were on the scene of that fire for two hours.
When the call for the grass fire came in, the garage fire was under control so Keener firefighters at that scene were then sent to the grass fire. Wheatfield fire crews continued to dowse hot spots in the garage until the fire was extinguished.
Both Keener and Wheatfield Fire Departments are staffed by trained volunteers.