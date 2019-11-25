INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, Nov. 19, over 70 teachers from the Kankakee Valley School Corporation attended the massive “Red for Ed” rally held at the Indiana Statehouse. They joined over 20,000 other educators from all over the state in staging a peaceful protest in an attempt to gain the attention of Indiana legislators.
Joining the KV teachers at the statehouse were Kankakee Valley School Corporation Superintendent Don Street, School Board President Jill Duttlinger and Board Member Dr. Ed Habrowski.
The day was chosen to coincide with the Legislature’s Organization Day which is the day that legislators return to organize for the upcoming session. Governor Eric Holcomb was not present in the capital, having left the state to meet with one of the largest contributors to his campaign.
Superintendent Street announced on Nov. 7 that the corporation’s schools would be closed and that the day would be made up on Feb. 14, 2020, which was an already-scheduled make-up day. Over 180 school corporations in the state closed or enacted an e-learning day for Nov. 19.
In a letter to parents and teachers, Street said “There are local teachers and public education supporters who have decided to travel to the Statehouse on Nov. 19 and join the Red For Ed gathering. We want our legislators to hear our voice for the good of Indiana public schools. November 19 is an exciting day for educators across the State of Indiana. Many educators, administrators, community members, parents and supporters of public education will be attending a rally at the Statehouse to advocate for our schools and the future of education. It is important to understand that the decision to make our presence known at the Statehouse rather than being present with our students is not an easy one. We would much rather be at school teaching our students.”
One group of teachers left KVMS at 5 a.m. on a bus, escorted to I-65 south by members of the Wheatfield and Keener Township Volunteer Fire Departments, as well as DeMotte Police. Donuts and coffee were provided by community members and bagels and cream cheese were donated by KV Cafe. The KV Teachers Association paid for the bus fuel and driver.
The teachers arrived the Statehouse at 8 a.m. eastern time and broke into several groups. Duttlinger, Street and a small group of teachers entered the Statehouse where they met with Indiana State Representative Ed Charbonneau (R-District 5) and State Representative Doug Gutwein (R-House District 16). Those teachers also met with elected State Superintendent of Education Jennifer McCormick, who has become an outspoken critic of the current education policies in the state.
Numerous other district teachers joined the ever-increasing crowd outside. A band, made up of music educators entertained the crowd and, at 10:30 a.m., Indiana State Teachers Association President Keith Gambill addressed the large “sea of red.”
“The children of Indiana are counting on us, and we will not let them down,” said Gambill. “It is time to respect teachers’ time and their professional knowledge.”
According to Gambill, Indiana ranks 51st in the country for salary growth in education and has the lowest pay in the region.
Also speaking to the crowd was National Education Association Vice-President Becky Pringle.
“You understand the importance and the power of your collective voices joining together and saying enough,” said Pringle.
After the rally, the throng outside marched around a two-block area around the Statehouse for several hours as workers in nearby buildings waved red paper in support.
According to the ISTA website, the rally had the express purposes of requesting Indiana lawmakers: invest a portion of the budget surplus in teacher compensation; hold students, teachers and communities harmless from last Spring’s I-LEARN; and, repeal the PGP or externship requirements that teachers renewing their license donate at least 15 hours of their time at a community business.
Additionally, teachers and other education professionals sought to point out the inequity of recent education funding increases in the two-year budget approved by the legislature. According to the ISTA, in 2020 public schools will see an increase of 2.06%, while charter schools will get an increase of 10.30%, voucher schools will get 9.28% and virtual schools will receive a 5.25% increase, despite the fact that over 90% of all students in Indiana attend public schools.
Upon returning to Kankakee Valley Middle School, the group that had traveled on the bus was met by a cheering group of students that included the KVMS basketball teams and cheerleaders.