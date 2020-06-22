WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley Superintendent Don Street addressed the school board Monday, June 15, regarding the plans for the 2020-21 school year amidst the pandemic. He said they’ve developed a tentative plan based on the Indiana Department of Education recommendations, meetings with administrators and a survey sent out at the end of the school year. “We’ve reviewed and revised,” he said, and he expects they will continue to do so as the summer passes.
A meeting with the teachers’ association and another with the Jasper County Health Dept. were scheduled in the coming week as well. He and Asst. Superintendent Alissa Schli plan to meet with each school’s principals and assistant principals to discuss each schools situation in regards to social distancing and following state guidelines to keep the students, staff and faculty safe from COVID-19.
“We know the state will review and revise as well,” he said.
School will start as planned on Aug. 12, he said. As for sports, they will follow the guidelines set up by the IHSAA. “We’ve got a lot of work to do,” he said.
During the meeting, the floor was opened for public hearing on the superintendent’s contract with an invite for the public to comment. With none, the hearing was closed and the board moved on with their regular business.
Among the agenda items needing approval, the board approved several work order changes to projects currently underway including a color change for the new half-time building at the high school for a cost of $1,746. The electrical feed to the building will cost $44,725, and the purchase and installation of a filter building generator for $20,653, both from Emcor Hyre Electric Co. of Indiana, Inc. was okayed. A change proposal for ceiling modifications for the high school cafeteria project was also approved at a cost of $20,576. Carpet Barn was approved for labor only in installing flooring at the high school and intermediate school for $9,817.
The retirement request from Pam Croll, assistant principal at DeMotte Elementary, was approved effective the end of the current school year. Coaching recommendations were approved with one board member, Kristy Stowers, abstaining. Those hired are Steven Schmidt – freshman baseball coach, Jordon VanWienan – varsity assistant baseball coach, Jeremy Rozhon – junior varsity baseball coach, Billy (Roy) Shepherd Sr. – boys’ freshmen basketball coach, Gregory Yergler – boys’ varsity assistant basketball coach, Paul Martin – girls’ varsity assistant basketball coach, Brett Walther – junior varsity basketball coach, Mike Stowers – freshmen football coach, Mitch Serdar – girls’ varsity soccer coach and David Lawson – boys’ volunteer soccer coach.
The board approved a proposal to sell the older Chromebooks and iPad inventory and the disposal of the non-usable devises. They also accepted a donation of 80 cases of water by the Jasper County REMC.
The school corporation will purchase a drop down trailer for the maintenance department from Harding’s Heavy Equipment for $10,925.
School board meetings are open to the public with social distancing guidelines. The July meeting will be held July 13, time to be announced.