Parents or guardians will have to pick up the meals at the school Monday through Friday from between 10 and 11 a.m. At DeMotte Elementary, meals may be picked up at Door 1 and at Wheatfield Elementary’s Door 10.
In order to receive the items, families will have to call the Food Service Department at 219-987-1117 or email mflick@kv.k12.in.us. Parents will only need to call once to be enrolled in the program.
During that time, Calvary Assembly of God will deliver food to families who aren’t able to make it to the school pick up times.
Week of March 30 through April 3
Daily Choices: Whole grain item and/or protein, fruit and juice (1/2 cup each), milk
MONDAY: Whole grain muffin, apple or orange, fruit juice or frozen cup juice, milk
TUESDAY: Butterscotch or chocolate chip oatmeal bar, mixed berry cup or orange, fruit juice, milk
WEDNESDAY: Nutrigrain bar and cheese stick, strawberry cup or apple, fruit juice, milk
THURSDAY: Cereal and yogurt, peach cup, fruit juice, milk
FRIDAY: Donuts, apple slices or orange, fruit juice, milk
Grab And Go Lunch
Week Of March 30 – April 3
MONDAY: Uncrustable peanut butter and jelly sandwich and cheese stick, applesauce cup and juice (1/2 cup each), carrot sticks and dip, cookie and chips, milk
TUESDAY: Submarine ham and cheese on a whole grain bun, strawberry cup and juice (1/2 cup each), cucumber and cherry tomatoes with dip, milk
WEDNESDAY: Turkey and cheese sandwich on whole grain bread, banana and peach cup (1/2 cup each), carrot sticks and baked beans, milk
THURSDAY: Southwest chicken bacon wrap, orange and applesauce cups (1/2 cup each), whole grain chips and refried beans, milk
FRIDAY: Ham sandwich on whole grain bread with cheese stick, grapes and juice, broccoli and dip, cookie and chips, milk