WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley School Board met on Veterans’ Day for their first regular meeting of the month. After recognizing the high school Students of the Month, the school board went quickly through their agenda, which included a vote to pursue the Town of DeMotte’s water expansion project to bring town water to the corporation office and the intermediate, middle and high schools.
At a meeting in October, Town Manager Heather Tokarz asked the board to consider hooking up to town water when it is expanded east of town to include the industrial park on the north side of State Rd. 10. She gave the board members an approximation of costs and the details in how the water line would run and the costs of hooking up to it. With no opposition, the board approved pursuing the prospect “pending an acceptable legal agreement between the parties involved.” The project would leave Wheatfield Elementary School as the only school in the district not attached to a municipal water supply.
Principal Spagna addresses the board
High School Principal Michael Spagna addressed the school board Monday night with a couple of items for their consideration. He asked the members to consider changing the time for graduation from a 2 p.m. start to a 4 p.m. start due to being an area test site for the SATs and PSATs, scheduled for the same day. He said by backing the starting time up two hours would free up more parking space because those taking the tests would be gone by then, but not by 2 p.m.
Although graduation is six to seven months out, he said they needed to make the change soon so the distributor who prints the invitations needs to have that information soon.
Spagna also asked the board to consider allowing a new club to form at the high school to become a part of the Indiana State High School Clay Target League. The closest school with the program is Hanover Central in Cedar Lake. He said he has had a number of students express an interest in the league, and if approved, would require a hunters safety program and a gun safety program.
Competitions would not be held on school grounds, and Spagna said he would be talking to a local gun club about partnering with them for competitions there as well as speaking with the DNR about the program.
He said there are students who hunt and are interested in this kind of program. “Think about it and we’ll come back to it,” he said. “This is more informational right now.”
Students of the Month recognized
The high school students of the month were recognized at the meeting with Board President Jill Duttlinger reading about each student. As she read the nomination from the teachers, the students came up to stand in front of the audience and the school board. Each student received a certificate.
The students for November are Erica Santamaria for Business/Family and Consumer Science; Olivia Witt for Fine Arts; Kassidy Sirk for Foreign language; Natalie Singh for Health/Physical Education; William Buskey for Language Arts; Lukas Bierma for Mathematics; MaKayla Chittenden for Science; Carolyn Sams for Social Studies and Mary Kathryn Shultz for Technology/Career and Technical Education.
In other business, the board approved the purchase of 20 LCD projectors at a cost of $18,035 to replace defective or worn out Promethean Board projectors throughout the corporation. They also approved the purchase of 18 security cameras and mounting hardware for about $19,700 and parts and equipment from Earth Walk Technology to update 38 Chromebook charging carts at DeMotte and Wheatfield Elementary Schools, converting them to charge HP Chromebooks for a cost of $16,920. The corporation will also purchase 100 Windows 10 desktop computers as part of the refresh cycle to replace older office and teacher workstations that are Windows 7 machines at a cost of $32,000.
The school board voted to hire Jennifer Orzechowicz as corporation accounts payable clerk beginning Dec. 2 to fill a vacancy due to a transfer. Stephany Wangen was approved as the deputy treasurer for the corporation filling a vacancy due to a resignation.
The collective bargaining agreement, which was ratified by the teachers’ association earlier, was accepted after opening the meeting to public comment on the topic. No public comments were made and the board approved the agreement reached between the representatives of the board and the teachers’ association.