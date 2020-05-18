WHEATFIELD — Opening the doors for their May 11 meeting, the Kankakee Valley School Board of Trustees met in person following social distancing protocols. Seats were available if the public were to attend, spaced apart.
Extracurricular coaches, sponsors and department heads were approved for the next school year for the high school and middle school including coaches for football, golf, soccer, volleyball, cross country, track, wrestling, swimming and basketball. Sponsors were approved for clubs, newspaper and National Honor Societies. Department heads were named for both schools as well.
The board accepted resignations from Alyssa Aaron as high school learning disabled teacher and girls’ soccer head coach, and a special education aide from DeMotte Elementary and a playground aide from the intermediate school.
Jennifer Bristol was approved as the teacher for the new EMT classes beginning at the high school next school year. Her position is part-time based on enrollment.
Science Olympiad coaches, Danielle DeFries and Christina Gulbrandsen, were approved and academic coaches, Lisa Falletto, Jennifer Gilger, Andrew Piccirilli, Lauren Akers and Robert Heid as academic coordinator.
Guy Skrobul transferred from principal from the middle school to assistant principal at the intermediate school, and Chris Fields transferred from assistant principal a the intermediate school to principal at the middle school.
Adminstrators’ contracts were also approved including Mike Spagna as principal at the high school with Mike Cornwell and Ryan Myers retaining assistant principal roles at the school. John Gray, as KVHS athletic director, and Bill Mueller as assistant AD were also included in the list. All elementary school principals and assistants had an additional year added to their contracts as well, and Bill Ridley remains as middle school assistant principal.
The student handbook for the next school year was approved as was the athletic handbooks for the high school and middle schools.
The number of transfer students each school can accept was approved at five per grade per school with the exception of the intermediate school, which has no openings for transfer students.
As reported in the May 14 edition, the school board approved the plan for this year’s commencement ceremony at the high school as an outdoor ceremony on June 6 beginning at 4 p.m. Graduates and immediate family only will park in designated parking spots, and drive up to a stage where the graduate will exit the vehicle, walk up on the stage and accept the diploma and any senior awards he or she may receive, placed on a table rather than having it handed out and without any hand shakes from the administrators or school board members. Once the graduate receives the diploma, he or she will return to the vehicle and return to the parking spot until the ceremony is concluded.
School lunches will cost $1.45 for breakfast and $2.65 for lunch at the high school, $1.45 and $2.55 at the middle school and $1.40 for breakfast and $2.45 for lunches at the intermediate and elementary schools.
The board acknowledged the donation of rubber gloves, hand wipes, hand sanitizer, gowns and equipment to manufacture face shields to the Wheatfield Fire Department and EMS, Keener Fire Department and EMS, Jasper County Emergency Management, Town of DeMotte, Franciscan Health Rensselaer and other government agencies.
The board approved the school corporation board room as a polling place for the Jasper County government on Tuesday, June 2 and Nov. 3, from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. School board member Dr. Ed Habrowski asked if the county would be responsible for cleaning and sanitizing the room after the election. Superintendent Don Street said the school corporation would be responsible for preparing the room before and after its use.