WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley School Corporation Board met on Monday, Aug. 26, for a regularly scheduled meeting. Highlights from the meeting included brief presentations regarding the solar field located on school property and on the status of the Mako Swim Team.
Board President Jill Duttlinger opened the meeting up for patron comments after calling the meeting to order. Three ladies requested that the board look into the possibility of starting a before-school program to serve DeMotte Elementary, Wheatfield Elementary and possibly even Kankakee Valley Intermediate School so that parents that have to work could drop off their children, possibly as early as 6:45 a.m. They expressed the difficulties experienced by parents due to a lack of affordable local options as well as the extra burden on delay days. All board members were in agreement that the matter would be looked into.
Superintendent Donald Street asked for approval of the Aug. 12 meeting minutes, as well as corporation claims in the amount of $863,305 and cafeteria claims in the amount of $6,431. He then introduced Jasper County REMC representative Stephanie Johnson.
Johnson presented an update on the solar field currently under construction to the rear of KVIS and KVMS. She advised that all panels are now in place, as is most of the wiring. They are awaiting the arrival of a large piece of equipment and are looking at having a formal dedication in either late October or early November. She also requested that REMC be allowed to place 8 1/2” by 11” signs at buildings throughout the corporation alerting the public that the buildings were powered by solar energy. Superintendent Street advised that the individual building principals would work with REMC on sign placement.
The floor was then turned over to Dan Dhana, representing the Mako Swim Team. Dhana was making his third appearance at a board meeting and brought an update on the status of the club which rents the pool at the high school. Dhana said the team’s numbers were down in the summer but are increasing for the fall. He stated that over 90% of the current swimmers are from the Kankakee Valley community.
He spoke about receiving a lot of inquiries about younger kids joining and would like to start a newer swimmer program that would need to start earlier than the current 6 p.m. start time. He stressed that it would not be a “learn-to-swim” program, but would focus on younger swimmers. He would like to start with the younger members at 5:15 p.m. and stated he has spoken to the pool director and the athletic director at the school. He stated he would work around the school’s need for the pool.
“I am thankful for the support of parents and local people,” said Dhana. “I strive to create focused children who become focused athletes which then makes them focused students.”
Dhana introduced Ron Kritlow and stated that he and Nathan Pritchard would be assisting him this fall. He also asked the board to consider a reduction in the monthly rental rate from $200 to $100.
Later in the meeting, the board approved the use of facilities for the swim team under the previously agreed times and fees and stated that they would consider the other requests at a later date and amend the agreement if changes were needed.
Street then had the first reading and introduction of NEOLA Policy 3220.01 which states that money from the State Teacher Appreciation Grant may be given at a rate 20% higher to teachers with less than five years experience but that he and the Kankakee Valley Teacher’s Association had discussed the matter and had agreed to leave the agreement as it stands with teachers adjudged as “highly effective” receiving 25% more than those named as “effective” and with no differential for newer teachers.
In employment actions, the board approved two certified teaching positions. Heidi Rainford’s hiring was approved to fill a vacancy at KVIS in Special Education and Michael Clark was approved to fill a vacancy at KVMS in eighth grade mathematics.
Four classified positions were also approved. Shannon Duffy was hired at DES as an Instructional Aide and Rebecca LaFollette was hired as a Title One Aide, also at DES. Brooke Campbell, Bethany Jones and Elizabeth Gibson were hired as KVSC Bus Drivers.
In extracurricular positions, the following were approved: Hannah Celorio as volunteer cheer coach; Kimbra Johnson as pool manager; Tricia Johnson and Jimmy Elliott as junior Powder Puff coaches; and Gene Fedor, Lisa Buck and Garry Evans as freshmen Powder Puff coaches.
No old business was address and the only new business was the acceptance of a $1,000 grant from Jasper County REMC to the KVHS Computer Club to be put towards contest fees and the expenses of setting up the new gaming program.