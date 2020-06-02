WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley School Board of Trustees approved the textbook fees for next school year at their meeting on May 28. For the elementary schools, DeMotte and Wheatfield, textbook fees will be:
Kindergarten — $95
First grade – second grade — $121
Third grade — $139
For fourth and fifth grades at the intermediate school, the annual textbook fees will be $125. For the middles school, all three grades are $97 each. They also approved high school course and consumable fees.
The board also approved the purchase of three Chromebook charging carts for $6,447, and 65 conversion kits including 1,950 USB chargers costing $47,000.
For the middle school, Jerome Wyrobek Jr. and Matthew Zacharias were approved as seventh grade football coaches for the next school year.
Grade level chairs were chosen at each school along with yearbook sponsors and other sponsors.
High school Athletic Director John Gray was approved for an additional contract year with board member Kristy Stowers abstaining.
The board approved a contract for the stage rental from Karen and Gary Hamstra to be used at the high school’s commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 6. The graduation ceremony will be held outside with graduates driving up to the stage, exiting their vehicles, walking onto the stage where a table will hold the students’ diplomas and awards they have received. The commencement allows for only one car per family due to national health emergency restrictions.