WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley School Board, at their Nov. 25 meeting, approved the administration performance pay stipends to all administrators employed during the 2018-2019 school year and are currently employed with the school corporation. Those rated as highly effective will receive a single pay-out of $613, while those receiving a score of “effective” will receive a one-time stipend of $490.
The board also approved an increase in pay for bus drivers for extracurricular trips with the drivers earning the same $36 for the first three hours or less, and a hike of $4 per hour for each hour over the first three. The hourly rate jumps from $8 per hour to $12 per hour, effective on Jan. 1.
Also approved at the meeting was an upgrade to the corporation’s phone system at a cost of nearly $32,760. A new support staff position was added to the food service department, and an aide position was added at the middle school due to an increase in student need. Through an equipment rental agreement, eight copiers will be replaced at both the high school and the middle school.
Teacher Robin Dietrich was approved as the KV Intermediate School Robotics Team coach and the Coding Team sponsor for the current school year.
The Kankakee Valley School Board of Trustees meets twice a month on the second and fourth Monday at 7 p.m. in the meeting room of the administration building. The board will meet only once in December, on the 16th, at 7 p.m. The meetings are open to the public.