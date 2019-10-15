KVMS September Students of the Month

KVMS September 2019 Students of the Month are (front row) Alei Steele - Health & Physical Education Department, Nikolai De La Paz Marino - Pod 71, Bryce Pritchard - Pod 62, Landon Kerkes - Pod 61 (back row) Audrie Rondeau - Fine Arts Department, Brooke Swart - Unified Arts Department, Chloe Boer - Pod 82, Lillian Belstra - Pod 81 and Edward Ritchie - Pod 72. Congratulations!

