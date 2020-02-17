WHEATFIELD — The Science Department of the Kankakee Valley Middle School held its sixth annual Science Fair on Wednesday, Feb. 5. All students enrolled in the High Ability Learner science classes in all three grades presented the culmination of their work in the form of science projects that were judged individually on their own merits and not against each other.
The approximately 100 projects were judged after school. Each presenter or team gave an oral report on their research to the judges, who then asked questions and observed their presentations. The judges used a rubric for each required element and could award a total of up to 100 points per project.
At the end of the judging period, parents and friends of the presenters were allowed into the commons to admire their work. All projects received either a blue, red or white ribbon signifying first, second or third, depending on where their score fell on a predetermined scale. Additionally, the top three projects in each grade received special recognition.
Winning the top awards in the sixth grade were the following: Max Duttlinger’s “Gravity: The Root of Everything” took first; “Brace For It!” by Caleb Wiers and Timothy Alicea was second; and, Sophia LeGrand and Aubrey Stowers’ “Bacteria Buddies” was third.
In the seventh grade, Kasey Hershman and Lily Albanese won the top prize for “Save the Turtles.” Kaylin Curtis was second with “Keeping it Fresh,” and Norah Kurdelak and Madison Scalley were third with “Caffeine Machine.”
At the eighth-grade level, in an unprecedented event, all three top places were tied exactly between teams in Pod 81 and Pod 82. It was determined that all would receive special recognition.
Winning top honors for Pod 81 was Jade McDonald and Morgan Smith’s “Be Smart, Don’t Start!” and Pod 82’s Ella Carden and Audri Wilson’s “Hydroswap.” Pod 81’s RileyKain’s “Water Works” and Pod 82’s Sophia Barlog and Paityn Thomas’ Seeping Through” tied for second overall. In the tie for third place, Pod 81’s representatives were Lily Belstra and Ava Pearson’s “The Science of Saliva” and Pod 82’s Tim Stidham and Matt Antczak’s “Is it Magic or Science?”
The event was judged by teachers and staff from both the middle and high schools, as well as students from both the National Honor Society and Science Club at KVHS.
Several of these projects will be competing at the Regional Science Fair, which will be held at Valparaiso University.