WHEATFIELD — Director Nick Boersma and the Kankakee Valley Marching Kougars hosted their annual Invitational on the night of Saturday, Sept. 28, and earned a gold rating for their performance, as well as a nod for "Musical Achievement."
Also earning gold ratings were North Newton, Calumet, Hobart, Hanover Central, and Crown Point High Schools. In the competition, none or all of the competitors could earn a rating ranging from bronze, silver or gold depending on their point total awarded by a panel of judges comprised of collegiate band instructors. Morton, Lake Station and Rensselaer Central High School each earned Silver Ratings.
In addition to KVHS, Hobart, Hanover Central and Crown Point were awarded the Musical Achievement Medal to add to their trophies. North Newton and Morton were each awarded a medal for Percussion Achievement and Crown Point also received the medal for Visual Achievement.
The Marching Kougars, led by Drum Majors Morgen Tillema, Grace Stine and Ricky Fraticelli and Guard Captains Marlene McGing and Shain Watson, performed their show titled Rebellious that features music with a somewhat twisted viewpoint. Featured are Billy Idol’s "Rebel Yell," The White Stripes’ "Seven Nation Army," Pink Floyd’s "Another Brick in the Wall" and "Uprising" by Muse.
The Fan Favorite Award went to Kankakee Valley in a contest that was decided by donations placed in jars with each band’s name on them.