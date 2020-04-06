WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley High School is working on a project to help keep the local front-line health care providers safe against the Coronavirus. Vital medical supplies are in short supply so teacher DJ Sterrett is making and donating protective face shields. Using a plan from Prusa Pringers, the 3-D printer, and letter-sized plastic laminating sheets, Sterrett is able to produce a barrier mask that will help protect the wearer from airborne pathogens. He will produce these masks and donate them to local health care providers who are lacking this kind of protection.
KVSC Superintendent Don Street said, “Schools across the state were asked to help with the effort in making face shields. Kankakee Valley High School teacher DJ Sterrett has been making these face shields to be donated.”
The frame may be any color, not just orange.
“Yes, we’re making these ourselves! But we need your help right now because our local health care workers are at risk. If you own or have access to a 3-D printer that you can use to help us produce frames, please let us know right away,” he said. “We have the clear laminate screens covered for the time being, about 180, ready to go. The masks are designed to be reusable. Obviously, the whole mask needs to be adequately sterilized between uses and users.”
Sterrett said he hopes to get a few 3-D printer owning volunteers to print these – and make a real impact. If you have a 3-D printer and can help, please call the high school at 956-3143.
If this initial run goes well, Sterrett plans to reach out to other healthcare providers in the area who may want some of these masks. “We will furnish what we can. In the same spirit as the coordinators and developers of the face shields, our goal is to share freely with anyone who needs these masks. Call or email me if you have questions or would like to participate. And by all means, feel free to forward this email to anyone you think might be able to help,” he said.
“If you help us in this effort, we promise to keep you informed as to what we’re doing and provide you with any technical or logistical support that we can,” he added.