October Students of the Month
BUSINESS/FACS: BRAYDEN PIGG
I am proud to nominate Brayden Pigg as the Business Student of the month for October 2019. Brayden is currently in my Business Management class and has also taken multiple business courses including Sports & Entertainment Marketing, and Introduction to Entrepreneurship. He is a very respectful, bright young man and has evolved into a leader in my class. He regularly volunteers answers and positively contributes to classroom discussions. His energy and organizational skills set him apart from other students. He shows pride and commitment daily and is a pleasure to be around and have in class. Congratulations Brayden!
FINE ARTS: EMILY KOONTZ
The KVHS Fine Arts Department has selected Emily Koontz as the Student of the Month for her outstanding work in Choir. Emily has been an asset to the choral program, leading her peers by example. Her strong voice, preparedness, positive attitude and willingness to help out in myriad of ways makes her an integral part of our program. Congratulations Emily!
FOREIGN LANGUAGE: SAVANNAH HANSEN
We would like to nominate Savannah Hansen as the Foreign Language Student of the Month for October. Savannah has improved in leaps and bounds in my German class. She works very hard to complete projects and assignments. Any time I ask a question, Savannah is prepared to answer it and if she doesn't know the answer, she'll utilize her resources to find it out. She has a pleasant and often positive attitude that I genuinely appreciate! In her free time, Savannah enjoys editing videos and images and listening to K-pop. She's always eager to share! Her passion about and skill at her hobbies really shines through. Congratulations Savannah!
HEALTH/PHYSICAL EDUCATION: SKYLA SWIGON
The Physical Education department would like to nominate Skyla Swigon for student of the month. Skyla has been very helpful with helping Spanish speaking students understand the processes and protocols of PE class. She has been gracious with her time and has helped teaching staff to communicate with those students who have a hard time understanding the English language. Skyla also participates in the marching band at Kankakee Valley High School while taking piano lessons on her own time. Congratulations Skyla!
LANGUAGE ARTS: MADISYN DEKOCK
Madisyn comes to class every day and does no complain about a single task that she is asked to complete, and always gets work done on time. Her work demonstrates mastery of the content, which in this case is Film Literature, or course steeped in analysis of film, exhibits a high level of thinking skills. Madisyn shows up ready to work every single day and has impeccable behavior. Her treatment of classmates is also completely respectful and courteous. Furthermore, this young lady represents herself and her school in a positive way, and is the kind of senior that teachers hope younger students will look to as a model for which they can begin to shape their behavior. She is a willing volunteer, will speak up in class, and will ask questions to learn the content. She is never off-task, but rather, wants to take care of business during the school day. I have no reservation in naming Madisyn DeKock as the October Student of the Month for Language Arts. Congratulations Madisyn!
MATHEMATICS: MIKA GOIN
Mika is off to a great start this year. She has been a very diligent and responsible student and brings a positive attitude to class every day. She is always willing to participate and unafraid to make a mistake, which is crucial to a successful math classroom. She works ahead to challenge herself and offers assistance to those who need it. I'm very grateful to have her in my room every day. Congratulations Ron!
SCIENCE: AIDEN SNEED
The Science Department Student of the Month for October 2019 is Aiden Sneed. Aiden, a junior, is the son of Joseph and Kimberly Sneed of DeMotte. He is a member of the varsity football and wrestling teams and went to the State meet in wrestling during his sophomore year. He is also a member of the Unified Track Team, which is a team comprised of students with special needs paired with volunteers from the general student population. Aiden is currently in my AP Chemistry class that is widely regarded as the most difficult class taught at the high school. Aiden has been able to achieve his academic successes, while also being heavily involved in sports and other extracurricular activities, makes Aiden a sterling example for his fellow students. Congratulations Aiden!
SOCIAL STUDIES: KAYLEE MILLER
The student of the month for the social studies department is Kaylee Miller. Kaylee has always been a great asset to the classroom with her always-positive attitude and her desire to help in any way that she can. If there is ever an awkward silence where no one is willing to answer a question, she can be counted on to give it a try. Beyond that she is always willing to give out her notes to anyone who is struggling, and help out in any way that she can. She was a star pupil in US History and is currently one in economics. Kaylee also has helped out the community through volunteering when she was part of the cheer program. Congratulations Kaylee!
TECHNOLOGY/CTE: TYLER MARTIN
Tyler is a second year welder, who is always there to help out with any and all projects. He is the super mileage team captain and Manufacturing Club vice-president. He is an outgoing student who is active in sports and many technology classes. Tyler is liked by his peers and the staff. This is why we chose Tyler Martin for Student of the Month. Congratulations Tyler!