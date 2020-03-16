BUSINESS/FACS: ETHAN TILLEMA
I am proud to nominate Ethan Tillema as the Business Student of the Month for March 2020. Ethan is currently in my Global Economics and Entrepreneurship class and has also taken multiple business courses including Sports & Entertainment Marketing, and Introduction to Entrepreneurship. Ethan works hard in and out of school participating in Business Professionals of America, Student Council, Boxing, and Cross Country all while holding down a part time job. Ethan is very respectful, bright young man and has evolved into a leader in my class. He regularly volunteers answers and positively contributes to classroom discussions. His energy and organizational skills set him apart from other students. He shows pride and commitment daily and is a pleasure to be around and have in class.
FINE ARTS: JOSEPH NOVOSEL
The Fine Arts Department has chosen Joseph Novosel as the Student of the Month for his outstanding work in Choir. Joe participates in multiple choirs and always leads the tenor section with his strong voice and excellent musicianship. He is enthusiastic with a true passion for choral music and the choir experience. He also excelled at Solo & Ensemble, leading our men's choir to the state level of the competition, and earning a gold for his mixed ensemble and his solo at the state level. He is an asset to our program.
FOREIGN LANGUAGE: ALLISON SMOLEK
Allison Smolek is a student who has learned a valuable trait that will take her far in life. That trait is work ethic. Allison is a hard worker who pushes through difficult material by asking the right questions and showing determination to succeed. She has a firm grasp on the material and is striving for the highest marks. Allison is a great example to all students. Besides her strong work ethic, she is a pleasure to have in class and makes
everyone better with her positive attitude. It is an honor to nominate Allison for the Foreign Language Student of the Month.
HEALTH/PHYSICAL EDUCATION: JILLIAN BERNDT
This month, I have selected Jillian Berndt as Student of the Month. Jillian is hard working and a pleasure to have in class. Not only is Jillian respectful to her teachers, but she is kind to her peers as well. Jillian participates during class, excels in her work, and is always willing to help others around her. Jillian even works hard outside of the health classroom. She serves as a lifeguard for Mr. Stephens during PE. Jillian is currently a member of choir and jazz choir. She also spends many hours after school doing lighting and set building for Theatre. Congratulations Jillian!
LANGUAGE ARTS: CHLOE VANDERMEER
Chloe is a freshman at KVHS, and I have had the privilege of having her in English class this year. She is not only pleasant and optimistic, she is also a bright part of the
room that contributes to the learning environment. She is helpful to others, and her good sense of humor puts others at ease and allows for the group she is with to have
fun while learning. I appreciate her attentiveness to her studies, her deliberateness to the effort, even with difficult material like Romeo and Juliet. I think Chloe balances extracurriculars and the jobs of the classroom very well. I look forward to seeing her grow over the next three years to be a leader of her class.
MATHEMATICS: RYLEE DOWD
The Math Department Student of the Month is Rylee Dowd. Rylee is a joy to have in class. She goes above and beyond to help her peers out in any way that she can. She
is always on task and dedicated to her work. She shows a desire to learn and do her best at all times all while keeping a smile on her face and encouraging those around
her. Congrats Rylee!
SCIENCE: CARMEN QUINTERO
Carmen is a joy to have in class. Her kindness to me as a teacher is greatly appreciated. I can always count on her for a "have a good day." Believe it or not, sometimes teachers need that! She is always willing to help out me or the other students in her class. She works closely in labs and participates all the time. Her quiet participation is something I try to call out as often as I can! I can always count on her to ask engaging connection questions to the material learned in my class. She goes above and beyond in making sure that she helps others learn the material well. If she is planning to pursue a career in the medical field, I would be honored to have her as my nurse, even as she is a high school student! Carmen significantly underestimates the impact she has at school. Her peers look up to her (I see it almost daily!) and that is a virtue I don't see in all my students. Congratulations Carmen! I cannot wait to see where your future takes you!
SOCIAL STUDIES: JOSHUA MOJICA
Josh has been nominated because he is a very enthusiastic student in the classroom. He is always kind and never afraid to ask questions. His curiosity often helps lead other students to ask questions they otherwise wouldn't. Also, his interest is sparked by various topics covered in Geography and he creates connections that show his understanding of bigger issues in the world. At the beginning of the day, Josh always offers a warm "Good Morning", coupled with a bright smile. He is a high point in the day because of the intrigue and wonder he brings to class every day. Not many students can rival the absolute enthusiasm of Josh.
TECHNOLOGY/CTE: DALTON ZACHARIAS
Dalton is a skills USA member and apart of Fabrication team that won Regionals and also is a super mileage team member. He is dedicated to the trades and is also in Building Trades classes. He is well liked by his peers and is not afraid to take the lead or help others in the shop. Congratulations Dalton!