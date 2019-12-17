BUSINESS/FACS: MADISON BEUKEMA
Our student of the month for Business is Madison Beukema. Where do I start with Madison? She is extremely creative and talented. Madison excels in the Creative Arts, Visual Arts, & Digital Arts. She is very comfortable with using the computer to be creative. She is always willing to experiment with new techniques and tricks with the different computer software. Madison has helped to create Logo Designs for local companies and KVHS sports teams. She is a joy to have in class! Congratulations Madison!
FINE ARTS: COOPER LUEDTKE
The Fine Arts Department would like to recognize Cooper Luedtke for the December Student of the Month. Cooper has performed on different instruments, and in nearly every ensemble we have had to offer at the high school. During the concert season Cooper performs on violin for the string orchestra. During marching season Cooper performs on alto saxophone. He is also involved in all three of the jazz ensembles offered at KVHS. Performing on trombone in the intermediate jazz band the Black Kats, on guitar in the advanced jazz band the Red Kats, and on string bass in the string jazz, White Kats. In Music Theory Cooper has provided outstanding work and provides a challenge to the teacher pushing me to actually work harder in the classroom setting. Both directors are thoroughly impressed by this young man's enthusiasm, and for that we are proud to recognize Cooper as our December Fine Arts Student of the Month.
FOREIGN LANGUAGE: MADISON NEMETH
The student of the month for the Foreign Language Department will be Madison Nemeth. She is a 12th grader in my Spanish 1 class. It is a class of mainly freshmen and she is a leader in that class by setting a good example with her behavior. She truly wants to learn the language and is always telling me of how she uses it outside the classroom. She tells me that she would like to go to cosmetology school, earn some money, and then go to college to become a nurse. I know that she will be able to use her language skills in either place.
HEALTH/PHYSICAL EDUCATION: KATE FERGUSON
The Physical Education department would like to nominate Kate Ferguson for the student of the Month of November. Kate is the daughter of Tom and Melissa Ferguson of Wheatfield. Kate is a member of the band, marching band, drum line, jazz band, and pep band for basketball games. She is also an active member of FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America) and United as One clubs at school. Kate attends Grace Student ministries (youth group) and attends Grace Fellowship. Congratulations Kate!
LANGUAGE ARTS: KAYLA SMITH
I am proud to announce sophomore Kayla Smith as the English Department's December student of the month. Kayla is an outstanding student. Her kindness and her positive attitude bring a bright warmth to the classroom. She is a hardworking student, balancing school work with cheerleading, Interact club, and Sunshine club. She also donated food for the annual food drive and encouraged others to participate. I enjoy having Kayla in my classroom. She is one of the most deserving students of this honor.
MATHEMATICS: CAMRYN KORBITZ
The Math Student of the Month for December 2019 is Camryn Korbitz for the following descriptive reasons. She is a very conscientious student. She is self-motivated and highly inquisitive. She is always prepared for class. She seeks to understand the concepts, not just answer the questions. Camryn's mathematical abilities are very strong. Already as a freshman, Camryn participates in Powder puff, Softball, and FCA. Camryn was a 6th grade Ambassador and also again in the 8th grade. Camryn is also a tutor to her peers. She is also active in Civil Air Patrol, Relay for Life, and the Popcorn Fest in Valparaiso. By her choice in activities, you can see that she is more concerned with the betterment of others and therefore the focus is not all on herself. All of this involvement shows her ability to commit to work and team building. Camryn Korbitz exemplifies what it takes to be a KV Kougar. Congratulations Camryn!
SCIENCE: RYLEE HUDECEK
I would like to nominate Rylee Hudecek for the Science Student of the Month. Every day, she brings such a positive energy to my class, which makes my day so much brighter. She is enthusiastic about learning, and influences her classmates to do the same. Not only is Rylee a great student to have in class, but she brings her energy to the rest of KV by being involved in several of the music ensembles, as well as Anime Club. Congratulations Rylee!
SOCIAL STUDIES: PAIGE MARSHALL
It is with great pleasure to award Paige Marshall the December Social Studies Student of the Month. Paige is in my World History class. She enjoys all of our various activities and is a very welcomed and productive member of the class. I think one of Paige's major strengths is her ability to time manage, which is a life-long trait that she will always be able to utilize. Paige is a very family oriented, dedicated, and caring young lady. She enjoys spending time with her family. She said, "I enjoy being with family because we all get along and joke around daily." She loves hanging out and doing fun things like; shopping, ice skating, watching movies, and making tik toks with her friends. Paige also does modeling with different companies. Paige's future goals consist of having a loving, caring family. As a career, Paige has desires of becoming a professional model. Congratulations Paige!
TECHNOLOGY/CTE: ELIJAH CARDEN
Elijah Carden is the CTE/Technology student of the month. Eli is in Mr. Scott's Introduction to construction class. He has been the leader in his respected class. He is a great example for the class to follow. When it comes to the construction lab projects, he is always wanting to take the foreman roll and lead his group to build a perfect product. He spends his free time after school being a leader for the Kougars football and basketball team. Eli is always trying to better himself inside and outside the classroom. Congratulations Eli!