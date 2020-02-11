WHEATFIELD — Roughly about a month ago, Kankakee Valley High School art teacher Lindsey Preston, was in a tragic car accident. KVHS has been doing many things to help support Preston in her recovery! Various clubs in KVHS have been pitching in, and so have the teachers and students who have been voicing their support.
KVHS Student Council hosted a pajama today, which was not only good for Preston, but for the students as well. It was one dollar to wear your pajamas, and at the end of the day Student Council collected around $700!
The Student Council also did more to help Preston! Student Council sells weekly, on Wednesdays, hot chocolate and coffee (some with flavor), to students before their classes start. The past couple of Wednesdays, all of the proceeds have been going to the Preston family!
Lastly, the Sunshine Club has been holding a fundraiser for Preston. This event is called “Pies for Preston,” and all grade levels are participating. Each grade level is encouraged to put in the most money, and whichever grade donates the most gets to see various teachers get pied in the face! Again, all donations are going to the Preston family.
Creativity takes courage, and you are extremely courageous Mrs. Preston. KVHS believes in you!