Homecoming can be a momentous week for high schoolers. From earning a spirit stick, to cheering on their fellow peers at a parade, many things can be deemed as significant. On Tuesday, Aug. 11, Kankakee Valley High School hosted their annual homecoming parade, along with a new event, a Carnival. The carnival started at 4 p.m., with the parade starting at about 5:30 p.m.
This was a new addition to the KV Homecoming week, featuring many games throughout the back parking lot of the school. Set up just as a fair would be, the fair included many games and activities such as a cake walk, ring toss, a Dunk Tank game, and concessions that included hot dogs, water, chips and pop.
When 5:30 rolled around, so did all of the floats that were featured in the annual KV Homecoming parade. Ranging from the CNA class to Interact Club, many activities from within the school were highlighted. Kankakee Valley Band, Cheerleaders, and Dance all performed at the judging stand once they reached the end of the lineup. As well as Anime Club, the haunted theater, and each class from the school had a float they rode in the parade.